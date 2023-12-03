Attack on Titan finale hides a disturbing clue that everyone missed

The narrative of the Attack on Titan finale is full of emotional as well as unsettling elements. The series has a reputation for its dark and twisted theme, paired with brilliant foreshadowing. Even though the show has reached its conclusion, new intriguing facts continue to pop up, providing viewers with hints they may have previously overlooked.

Fans of the show also often come up with various fascinating theories about subtle details in the narrative. One such theory circulating within the fandom revolves around the identity of the person whose remains Eren is holding during his conversation with Armin in the Attack on Titan finale.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Headcanon unveils the identity of the person whose remains Eren held in Attack on Titan finale

Eren holding the remains in Attack on Titan finale (Image via MAPPA)

Mangaka Hajime Isayama has masterfully employed symbolism and foreshadowing throughout the show. From Eren's childhood dream under the tree to the heartbreaking death of his mother, numerous events throughout the series have been intricately connected to its conclusion since the beginning.

The potential foreshadowing this article sheds light on originates from a headcanon concerning the identity of the individual whose remains Eren was holding. The headcanon speculates that these remains may belong to Hange Zoë, who sacrificed herself to protect humanity outside the walls of Paradis from Eren and the Rumbling, portrayed in the previous Attack on Titan finale special episode.

The connection of the remains to Hange Zoë

Expand Tweet

The mentioned sequence is from the Attack on Titan finale's final chapter, titled Toward the Tree on That Hill. Following Mikasa's decapitation of Eren, the narrative transitions to Armin's memories of the conversation he shared with Eren inside the path.

In the concluding moments of the scene, Eren shows the post-rumbling landscape to Armin, leaving him shocked and anguished. In the same scene, Eren finds the remains beneath the pool of blood, which he then holds in his hands.

As he holds onto the remains, which appear to be hair and fragments of teeth, Eren mentions Hange and Sasha, taking responsibility for their deaths. Sasha met her end on the airplane earlier in season 4, long before the rumbling began.

Hange, however, ultimately succumbed to the Rumbling titans and was burned and trampled under their feet. Given these circumstances, some fans speculate that the remains in Eren's hands belong to Hange Zoë.

The identity of the remains holds little significance

Expand Tweet

It's crucial to emphasize that the theory surrounding Hange is merely a headcanon. There is no solid evidence conclusively establishing that the remains specifically belonged to Hange. The narrative does not explicitly specify this detail anywhere.

The landscape of the flattened Earth resulting from the Rumbling, with the sea of blood and remnants of the trampled 80 percent of humanity serves as a symbol of the profound loss that Eren will bring about in the future.

Therefore, the identity of the remains in Attack on Titan finale is of minimal importance for the narrative. The remains could belong to anyone who was crushed under the titan's feet- perhaps Ramzi or Halil.

Final thoughts

Armin gives Eren his intact seashell (Image via MAPPA)

Eren's finding symbolizes his hopelessness, crushed spirit, and despair. It creates a stark contrast to Armin, who finds a seashell- an apparent representation of hope, life, and positivity.

An alternative theory suggests that what Eren is holding might be pieces of broken seashells, akin to what Armin found. It's worth noting that, unlike Eren's shattered seashell, Armin's is intact. This theory aligns with the previously mentioned symbolism as well. Armin handing his seashell to Eren further signifies his effort to instill hope in others.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.