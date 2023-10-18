Attack on Titan and One Piece anime set to share a historic release day

One Piece and Attack on Titan are two series that are guaranteed to generate a lot of buzz online, no matter the context. On November 5, 2023, these two franchises are releasing episodes. While Attack on Titan is returning after a long hiatus, One Piece will adapt a big moment from one of its most popular characters, Shanks.

These two series are colossi of the medium, which is shown through the fact that they are even name-dropped in several pop culture moments. While they have had their fair share of ups and downs over the years, November 5 will cement their legacy as two of anime's biggest success stories.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for One Piece and Attack on Titan.

One Piece and Attack on Titan's anime series are having a big moment on November 5

Attack on Titan is coming back in early November and will generate a lot of hype, considering how the series always has a lot of hiatus. MAPPA Studio has taken its sweet time to release the final season in several installments, especially because the latter parts of the manga have been criticized, to say the least.

The people involved in this anime will also do a special video the day before to celebrate the project and the legacy this franchise has built over the years. Many Attack on Titan fans are also interested to see what will happen with the ending, with a lot of rumors of potentially changing some key elements.

Be that as it may, there is no denying this will be a monumental moment for the anime community, considering how popular this series has become. Regardless of the outcome, it is impossible for this anime not to have something worth talking about in the coming weeks.

One Piece will have Shanks finally making his return

One Piece fans know that whenever Shanks appears, Eiichiro Oda is cooking something special, and his comments about the "fear of the new era" have become a modern classic moment in the manga. Now that Toei Animation is set to adapt that huge Shanks moment, especially considering the low profile the character has had in recent years, it is bound to generate a lot of hype.

Toei Animation also deserves a lot of praise for how they have treated the anime in the last two years in terms of animation. Many fans often complained about how the studio's most popular series wasn't getting the animation quality to compete with other franchises. However, the Wano arc took things to the next level, offering some of the best visual content in the business in the last couple of years.

Final thoughts

One Piece and Attack on Titan are two series that are always going to generate a lot of hype online, and that is something November 5 will prove once again. Considering the legacy of these two franchises, the hype is more than deserved.

