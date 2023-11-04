Attack on Titan's most significant legacy could be ruined by its ending (& it cannot be saved)

Attack on Titan is one of those shows that took the entire anime industry by storm. Plenty of people who weren’t even consumers of this form of media took a liking to anime after watching the aforementioned series. Many have dubbed it a “masterpiece,” owing to the incredible storytelling and the intricacy with which Hajime Isaya wove the story.

However, fans of the Attack on Titan series are now worried about the way this decade-long saga will conclude. There is absolutely no doubt that the journey has had plenty of twists and turns. But, the very legacy that the Attack on Titan series has established could be destroyed with how the story ends.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Attack on Titan manga chapters.

Attack on Titan’s ending and its effect on audiences that are new to anime

What Attack on Titan managed to do was no easy feat. It brought in a huge wave of fans that hadn’t watched anime before. But, the ending could undo the aforementioned feat, since it wasn’t particularly an ending that appealed to the entire fanbase.

Those who had read the manga weren’t particularly convinced with how the Attack on Titan manga ended. First off, Mikasa managed to enter the Founding Titan’s mouth and beheaded Eren. Following that, she took his decapitated head and kissed it, which made plenty of readers uncomfortable.

The very plot point that got Eren on this path was the unfortunate death of his mother. In the manga we realize that Eren played a role in a chain of events that led to the death of his own mother. He killed the woman that gave birth to him in order to have a better future. Furthermore, Eren’s logic for the Rumbling was very skewed and it was clear that he’d do anything to protect his Eldians.

Another aspect of the series' ending that fans didn’t like was Mikasa’s future. First, the manga gives its readers a hint at the possibility of Mikasa being married to Jean. That being said, it wasn’t explicitly mentioned that the man in question was Jean Kirstein.

However, she continued to visit Eren’s grave and was quite emotional at that time. It’s quite possible that Mikasa Ackermann was fixated on Eren, and it seemed to be the case despite her being married to another man.

Ymir Fritz’s backstory also was incredibly saddening to read. She was s*xually abused by King Fritz, and used her for her Titan powers. The worst part about this backstory was that Ymir continued to love King Fritz despite the way he treated her. There are plenty such loose ends and unlikeable plot elements with respect to the ending of the manga. A part of these have already been adapted, while the rest will be animated in the concluding season of the anime series.

Given the nature and sheer number of elements that readers didn’t like, it could have a drastic effect on newer fans who wish to explore this medium.

Granted that there are shows such as Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen that could help newer fans explore anime. However, we have reason to believe that Attack on Titan’s ending could potentially destroy the very legacy that this anime managed to create over the past 10 years.

