Attack on Titan Season 4 episode 23: Release date and time, where to watch and more

The second part of the final season of Attack on Titan is well underway and emotions are running high. The previous episode featured the Rumbling as anime-only fans went berserk over the turn of events.

Fans are still processing the events that transpired in the previous episode and Eren revealed his true plans with the help of the powers of the Founding Titan. Attack on Titan has a very strict release schedule.

Based on the aforementioned schedule, the upcoming episode will be released by the end of this week.

Attack on Titan Season 4 episode 23: Release details

The upcoming episode of the final season will be telecast on NHK General TV on Monday, which is February 21, 2022. Episode 23 will be available on Hulu, Funimation and Crunchyroll on Sunday, which is February 20, 2022.

However, one must subscribe to the platforms’ paid services in order to watch the episode on the day of its release.

The release times for international regions are mentioned below:

Indian Time: 2.15 AM (February 21)

Philippine Time: 4.45 AM (February 21)

Australian Central Standard Time: 6.15 AM (February 21)

Central European Time: 9.45 PM

Eastern Time: 3.45 PM

Central Time: 2.45 PM

Pacific Time: 12.45 PM

British Time: 8.45 PM

Attack on Titan Season 4: Episode 22 recap

The previous episode started with the rumbling. Later, Eren Jaeger used the power of the Founding Titan to address all the subjects of Ymir. He revealed his true plans of wiping out everyone other than those who lived on Paradis. This shocked everyone as they became aware of their impending doom.

Gabi was desperately searching for Falco. Reiner asked her to give up on trying to beat Eren and accept her fate. She refused to back down and wanted to look for Falco. Meanwhile, Armin, Jean and Conny were having a discussion until a Titan almost ate them.

After this close call, the scene transitioned back to Gabi, who ended up saving Kaya from being eaten. The former then realizes the truth behind Falco and the connection to Conny’s mother. When Armin realized that Eren was undoing all the hardening, the scene transitioned to Annie who was inside a hardened Titan shell.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul