With Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 Part 2 set to release in Fall 2023, fans have a lot to look forward to in the franchise. While the first part of the final edition saw the final battle between Humanity and Eren begin, the second part is set to show fans the conclusion to the series.

The anime previously showed fans Eren's actions as he annihilated a major portion of Humanity. Elsewhere, Hange sacrificed herself to save her friends, soon after which, the Marley-Paradis forces planned and executed their attack against the Attack Titan.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Attack on Titan manga.

What to expect from Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 3 Part 2?

Historia's fate could be revealed

Historia as seen in the final season (Image via MAPPA)

Ever since Historia was revealed to be the last remaining member of the Reiss family, she has been treated differently, especially given the fact that she transitioned from being a Survey Corps member to the Queen of the Walls.

Soon after that, when Eren kissed Historia's hand, her royal blood triggered the Attack Titan's memories within Eren. Due to the event, fans have begun to think that Historia's pregnancy is connected to Eren, leading to rumors that she is carrying his baby. The truth behind this theory could be revealed.

Falco's Jaw Titan could feature in the upcoming part

Falco's Jaw Titan as seen in the final season (Image via MAPPA)

In Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 2, Falco happened to become a titan, soon after which he ate Porco Galliard to become the next Jaw Titan. While everyone came to know that Falco could turn into one of the Nine Titans, he is yet to fully explore his powers. Thus, the upcoming part could feature Falco in his Jaw Titan form as he may attempt to assist in the final battle.

Armin Arlert may come up with a plan against Eren

Armin Arlert as seen in the final season (Image via MAPPA)

Before Hange sacrificed herself to stop the Colossal Titans in the previous part, she promoted Armin Arlert as the new Commander of the Survey Corps. Following his promotion, Armin has been making big decisions. Thus, there is a good chance that a major part of Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 3 Part 2 will feature Armin coming up with a plan to stop Eren.

Eren's fate will be revealed

Eren Yeager as seen in Attack on Titan Final Season (Image via MAPPA)

Ever since Mikasa and the Survey Corps came to find out about Eren's actions, his friends have been left with two options: either stop Eren forcefully or convince him to stop the destruction.

While the majority of Marley-Paradis forces are in favor of stopping Eren by force, Mikasa and Armin have not been able to make a decision on the same. Hence, the upcoming part may see both of them come up with their own decisions as that may lead to the conclusion of the entire franchise.

The final battle's aftermath will be revealed

Colossal Titan as seen in the final season (Image via MAPPA)

Considering the level of destruction caused by the Rumbling, the aftermath of the final battle is set to see a huge change. Given that the Eldians might no longer be considered evil after helping Marley fight Eren, there is a good chance that there will be a change in the world order as the Eldians could be set to live their lives in peace.

Poll : 0 votes