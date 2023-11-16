Attack on Titan: Why did Eren send the Titan to his mom? Explained

Attack on Titan's plot was pushed forward via Carla Yeager's death, a pivotal event that shaped the trajectory of the series. Eren Yeager's direct involvement, fueled by the extraordinary capabilities of his titan powers, adds a layer of complexity to this tragedy.

Through the ability to peer into the past and influence events, Eren orchestrated the diversion of the Smiling Titan, inadvertently leading to his mother's demise. This strategic sacrifice not only propels the narrative but also introduces profound implications. It goes on to explore the depths of Eren's character while also revealing that Eren himself was the reason behind most of Eren's trauma.

Attack on Titan: Eren influenced his own growth

Eren Yeager went to astounding lengths in order to enact his plan, which included killing his own mother by diverting the Smiling Titan. This grim decision was rooted in the utilization of Eren's fully realized Attack Titan powers. This enabled him to navigate the intricacies of time, peer into the past and future, and exert a measure of influence over historical events.

As Eren delved into the past through the lens of his newfound abilities, he witnessed the imminent threat posed by the Smiling Titan moments before it targeted Bertholdt, the Colossal Titan. The canonical explanation for Eren's intervention in diverting the Smiling Titan away from Bertholdt was to ensure the survival of Bertholdt himself.

This calculated move was designed to secure Armin's acquisition of the powers of the Colossal Titan, a strategic decision with profound implications for the fate of humanity.

However, beneath this calculated motive lies a nuanced layer of personal motivation. Eren's actions may be rooted in the profound trauma of losing his home and mother to the Titans, a pivotal moment that fueled his subsequent actions and determination.

It becomes conceivable that Eren, in his future knowledge and strategic foresight, chose to sacrifice his mother to ignite the flames of hatred within his past self. This emotional manipulation may have served as a catalyst, propelling Eren toward a future where he declares war on Marley.

Eren's mother's tragic demise, an incident that set the wheels of the narrative in motion, played a crucial role in shaping Eren's character. The memory of his mother's death served as a potent catalyst, fostering aggression and determination within Eren throughout the series.

The revelation that Eren was the architect of his mother's death was a profound and unexpected twist in the series. Armin, recalling Eren's revelations through the Paths, elucidates that Eren was cognizant of the consequences. Yet he chose not to prevent his mother's death to secure a future where Armin would wield the power of the Titans for humanity's sake.

Final Thoughts

Eren Yeager's harrowing decision to divert the Smiling Titan, resulting in the tragic death of his own mother, unveils layers of complexity in Attack on Titan's narrative. This shocking revelation underscores the interplay of personal trauma, strategic sacrifice, and the intricate themes woven throughout the series that eventually led Eren to the person he became towards the end of Attack on Titan.

