Awakened Zoan-type discrepancies tease a third Nika's appearance in One Piece

The appearance of a cloud during the awakening of Zoan Devil Fruit users might be one of the biggest discrepancies of One Piece. The color of this cloud has been confusing since its appearance. While fans thought that white meant 'good' and black meant 'bad,' Saint Killingham's white cloud increased the confusion even more, and the fans demanded clarification on this case.

However, as confusing as this issue might be, it could ensure the appearance of Gear 5's alter-ego, the God of Destruction. If Luffy is the God of Laughter and Nika the God of Liberation, it might be logical that the third god (as explained by the locals of Elbaph Island) would appear in the future. Moreover, this God of Destruction might have a black cloud, unlike Luffy's white cloud.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the manga series and has the author's opinion.

One Piece: Exploring the Appearance of Nika, the God of Destruction

The three interpretations of Nika in Elbaph (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 1136 saw the Straw Hat Pirates continue celebrating with the giants after these two sides shared the Camaraderie Cups. While everyone was enjoying their time, someone mentioned Nika, which caused an uproar among the locals of the Elbaph Village. The main debate was about how everyone had a different view of Nika.

Some thought of Nika as the God of Liberation, some as the God of Laughter, and some as the God of Destruction. As explained by Jarul, this discrepancy arrived from the vague depiction in the Harley Texts, which described Nika in three different contexts.

Nika as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As fans already know, Nika is the mythical creature that freed slaves from slavery (also referred to as the Warrior of Liberation). Similarly, Luffy also fits the description of Nika through his devil fruit (Human-Human devil fruit, Model: Nika) and could be titled the God of Liberation. However, nothing could be said about the third context, the God of Destruction.

However, this discrepancy could be solved through the assistance of another discrepancy that arises from awakened Zoan Devil Fruits. Luffy's awakened Zoan Devil Fruit (Gear 5) gave him a white around the neck, whereas Lucci's gave him a black cloud. While the true reason behind it is still undisclosed, fans speculate that the color might indicate the user's nature.

Luffy as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Luffy, as a man chasing freedom, represents white, whereas Lucci, a man under the oppression of the World Government, represents black. So, taking inspiration from this, the different contexts of Nika might also be explained.

With his white cloud, Luffy might be the God of Laughter, which could be seen from his demeanor in Gear 5. Similarly, with no cloud, Nika might be the God of Liberation, as the true essence of freedom. Lastly, a form like Luffy with a black cloud might be the God of Destruction, and it might appear in the upcoming chapters.

Final thoughts

Loki claimed to be the God of Destruction in his introduction chapter, so he might be what the Elbaph people describe as the dark side of Nika, the God of Destruction. However, taking this with a huge grain of salt, as the description of Nika as three personas might just be a misconception.

