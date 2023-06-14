Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds anime release date, cast, plot, and more

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds is an original anime project that is the direct result of a collaboration of the GoRA writing group with King Records. GoRA is a team of seven writers who haven’t revealed their identities and are best known for writing the original idea and script for the K Project anime with GoHands Studios, as well as the respective manga and spinoff films.

Recently, the official website of Ayaka revealed a new trailer, promotional image, and more about the voice cast for the series. The video in question shows a preview of the opening song, Ayakashi, performed by the singer Angela, and the ending track, Flashback, by the band Saji.

More information about the Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds anime

Nobuyoshi Nagayama (known for Renai Flops and Uramichi Onii-san) is going to be directing the series, in collaboration with Studio Blanc. GoRA, much like has been stated before, is going to be in charge of the script. Artist Redjuice (known for Beatless and Guilty Crown) is going to do the character designs, while Misaki Kaneko (Smile Down the Runway) takes charge of the animation. The score is done by Kana Shibue in collaboration with King Records.

The recent teaser on the website also revealed that the anime is going to come out worldwide on July 1 and is going to be streamed through Crunchyroll. It is also going to be the highest-profile project done by the GoRA writing group since their inception after collaboration in the K Project anime series.

An overview of the plot and cast

The story follows orphan Yukito Yanagi, who happens to meet a weird disciple of his father and takes him to a mysterious place called Ayakajima, which is also Yukito’s birthplace and is rumored to be a land of seven islands where dragons live. The protagonist then meets the other two disciples of his father and finds out that the peace and harmony of Ayakajima could soon collapse.

The voice cast involved in the anime includes Kousuke Toriumi as Haruaki Kurama, Takuma Terashima as Jingi Sagawa, Yuichiro Umehara as Aka Ibuki, Yūto Uemura as Yukito Yanagi, Gakuto Kajiwara as Chatarō Fukuwake, Hekiru Shiina as Mitama, Jun Fukuyama as Taihei Makita, Kana Hanazawa as Ibara Ichijiō, Kenjiro Tsuda as Makoto Yanagi, Nobuo Tobita as Sanji Inō, Saori Hayami as Momoko Amamiya, and Yuki Sakakihara as Yako Amano

Those are all the voice cast members that have been announced so far, although there is the potential for more people to show up in the coming weeks. There are a lot of expectations regarding this series and the teaser has helped in that regard to build up the hype.

