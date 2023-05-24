All voice actors and cast list in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is the latest action RPG that pits players against the forces of Hell. In the upcoming iteration, the Cult of Lilith is one of the major focal points, and there will be a whole new cast of allies and antagonists. While the entire list has yet to be revealed for the latest Diablo title, some of the characters and their voice actors are known. Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait too long since the game releases on June 6, 2023.

Alongside the new legendary weapons, bosses, and new features in Diablo 4, fans are also eager to know about the voice actors in the game. Here’s who is known to be lending their talents to the world of Sanctuary.

Who are the voice actors of Diablo 4?

1) Lilith: Caroline Faber

Lilith is the primary antagonist of Diablo 4 and will be brought to life by Caroline Faber. As one of the most important villains of the game, her voice will come up frequently. Caroline is known for her previous work in:

Merlin (Hunith)

Grantchester (Matron Fletcher)

Dis/Connected (Paula’s Mom)

2) Inarius: Gabe Kunda

The other creator of Sanctuary, Inarius, is voiced by Gabe Kunda. Inarius is an important figure in Diablo 4, as an Angel who is barred entry from Heaven. Many look to him as a holy figure throughout Sanctuary. Gabe Kunda is well-known for his roles in the following:

Valorant (KAY/O)

Apex Legends (Newcastle)

3) Elias: Anthony Howell

Elias, also known as the Pale Man, is the right hand of Lilith in Diablo 4. He’s an essential figure who players will contend with throughout their adventure. Anthony Howell has played many roles in theatre, television, and video games, like:

Elden Ring (Margit/Morgott)

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker (Fourchenault Leveilleur)

WoW: Shadowlands: Laurent

Demon’s Souls (Puppeteer / Yurt, the Silent Chief)

4) Prava: Debra Wilson

Prava is a member of the church on Sanctuary. She is one of the most important figures players will encounter. She is the current High Priestess of the Cathedral of Light and believes Inarius can save humanity once and for all. Debra Wilson has several important roles in other games, like:

Star Wars Jedi Titles (Cere Junda)

God of War: Ragnarok (Gryla)

5) Ralph Ineson: Lorath

Perhaps the most famous actor revealed so far in the game, Ralph Ineson, is an English actor that has appeared in a wealth of films, TV series, and video games. Most recently, he has been confirmed to be Cidolfuls Telamon in Final Fantasy XVI.

Lorath is one of the last of the Horadrim in the upcoming Diablo title and lends his aid to the protagonist through their adventures. He is known for his roles in:

Final Fantasy XVI (Cidolfus Telamon)

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag (Charles Vane)

First Knight (Ralf)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Parts 1 & 2 (Amycus Carrow)

This is only the current list of known actors and actresses in Diablo 4, with more likely to be revealed soon. The game is slated to release on June 6, 2023, with players gearing up to experience a terrifying new adventure in the world of Sanctuary.

