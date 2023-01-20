Ayakashi Triangle episode 3 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

With the previous episode of Ayakashi Triangle, it can be surmised that the protagonist Matsuri will not be transforming back to his proper male form any time soon. Being a prudent and righteous Exorcist Ninja, he has not fallen for Shirogane’s deal and even gave up the thought of getting his old body back.

Even Suzu had a hard time adjusting to the new changes in the beginning, but now she too has made up her mind to contribute to Matsuri’s pursuit. As the latter has decided to take Shirogane, the legendary King of Ayakashi, as his pet, fans are excited to learn what comes next for the trio.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Ayakashi Triangle anime and manga series.

Ayakashi Triangle episode 3 will see Matsuri’s reunion with Soga Ninokuru

Release date and streaming platform

Episode 3 of Ayakashi Triangle will air this Tuesday, January 24, 2023, on TOKYO MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, BS11, TV Aichi, and other local Japanese broadcasting channels at 1 am JST. Crunchyroll is the only streaming platform that has included the series in its massive library for fans outside Japan.

Fans can catch the latest episodes of Ayakashi Triangle for free on Crunchyroll, with multiple ads. For the ad-free version, viewers can subscribe to paid plans such as Fan and Mega Fan with a 14-day free trial. The release timings, along with the corresponding time zones, are listed below:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, January 23, 2023, 8 am

Central Standard Time: Monday, January 23, 10 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, January 23, 11 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Monday, January 23, 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Monday, January 23, 7 pm

Central European Time: Monday, January 23, 9.30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Tuesday, January 24, 2.30 am

Philippines time: Tuesday, January 24, 12 am

What to expect from Ayakashi Triangle episode 3?

Ayakashi Triangle @ayakashi_hub Small preview for episode 3 of Ayakashi Triangle.



Episode 3 will broadcast in 6 days. Small preview for episode 3 of Ayakashi Triangle.Episode 3 will broadcast in 6 days. https://t.co/NGqHTcGaZz

Episode 3 of Ayakashi Triangle, titled The Speedster Exorcist Ninja, will see a new character, Soga Ninokura, reuniting with his old associate/rival, Matsuri Kazamaki. Since the latter was just a rookie, Soga has been overseeing his every move as an adherent teacher to ensure he doesn’t mess up in his job as an Exorcist Ninja and bring shame to his lineage.

After discovering Matsuri’s current situation, Soga will take matters into his own hands. In Kentaro Yabuki’s original manga series, Soga is described as a short-tempered devoted Exorcist Ninja from the Ninokuru family who takes his job seriously and doesn’t like to bargain deals with an Ayakashi. As Soga will eventually run into Shirogane, Matsuri must ensure that he keeps his promise to Suzu.

A brief recap of the previous episode

Suzu was utterly devastated by Matsuri’s transformation into a beautiful teenage girl. To get accustomed to the new changes, Suzu helped Matsuri by lending him clothes from her wardrobe. Seigen requested that his associates get Matsuri into Suzu’s school. Everyone at the school was fascinated by Matsuri, who exponentially became the talk of the town.

Later, near the school, Matsuri met Shirogane, who tried to threaten him by sending one of his lackey Ayakashis, Tadare, to snatch the scroll from him. Ignoring Shirogane’s orders, Tadare decided to devour the “Ayakashi Medium,” Suzu, to gain more powers. However, Matsuri made it there and defeated Tadare with the Kazamaki Wind Style: Whirling Wind Blade technique.

madii ‧₊ 𖣘⁵✦˚TEMPTATION @myeternity_txt



#あやトラ



I am enjoying it so much aside from censorship i have no problem for loving this. The ed is a 10/10 (loved it anyway because the song is sooo catchy) Ayakashi triangle - EP2I am enjoying it so muchaside from censorship i have no problem for loving this. The ed is a 10/10 (loved it anyway because the song is sooo catchy) Ayakashi triangle - EP2✅#あやトラI am enjoying it so much😂 aside from censorship i have no problem for loving this. The ed is a 10/10 (loved it anyway because the song is sooo catchy) https://t.co/F9Z2icHF1f

Matsuri asked Suzu to include him in her girlfriend group so that he could protect her from evil Ayakashis by staying nearby. Using Suzu’s disguise, Shirogane tricked Matsuri and stole the scroll from him while he was taking a shower.

After catching up to Shirogane, Matsuri decided to exorcize him for good, sacrificing the hope of undoing the gender swap spell. However, Suzu managed to talk him out of his resolve. To keep his promise, Matsuri proclaimed to make Shirogane his pet.

Poll : 0 votes