Ayakashi Triangle episode 8 release date, time, where to watch, and more

Ayakashi Triangle episode 8 is set to be released on August 29, 2023. The upcoming episode is expected to explore more of Suzu Kanade’s Ayakashi Medium powers, as given the revelations made in the previous installment, she has the potential to become the God of Ayakashi.

Besides the new revelations in the series, fans of Ayakashi Triangle are relieved by the show's return, which went on an indefinite hiatus due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

However, the production house decided to rebroadcast the anime from the start in July 2023. As Suzu, Matsuri, and Shirogane are finally back, what lies ahead in Ayakashi Triangle episode 8 has left fans eagerly perched on the edge of their seats.

Disclaimer: This article contains major Ayakashi Triangle anime and manga spoilers.

Ayakashi Triangle episode 8 release date and time for all regions

Ayakashi Triangle episode 8 will air this Tuesday, August 29, 2023, in Japan at 1:00 a.m. JST. In the U.S., the episode will be released on Monday, August 28, around 8:00 a.m. PT. The latest episodes of the series will be streamed exclusively on Crunchyroll.

Below are the release date and time for Ayakashi Triangle episode 8 for all regions, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Time: 9 a.m., Monday, August 28, 2023

Central Time: 11 a.m., Monday, August 28, 2023

Eastern Time: 12 a.m., Monday, August 28, 2023

British Summer Time: 5 p.m., Monday, August 28, 2023

Central European Time: 6 p.m., Monday, August 28, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 9:30 p.m., Monday, August 28, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 1:30 p.m., Monday, August 28, 2023

Philippines Time - 12 a.m., Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Brazil Time - 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 1 p.m., Monday, August 28, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 8 p.m., Monday, August 28 18, 2023

Eastern European Time - 7 p.m., Monday, August 28, 2023

Ayakashi Triangle episode 7 in summation

Ayakashi Triangle episode 7 started with Nonokuru wanting to profess his feelings to Suzu. However, his confession took an awkward turn when he accidentally proclaimed his intention to protect Matsuri out loud instead of mentioning Suzu’s name, leading to an unexpected outcome in front of her.

Later, Suzu and Matsuri encountered a renowned artist named Utagawa Garaku, who, in reality, was an Ayakashi in human form. The duo was surprised after they learned that Utagawa knew everything about them. Eventually, Utagawa engaged in combat with Matsuri and quickly restrained him with his Ayakashi octopus after revealing he was looking for the God-Sealing scroll.

Ninokuru, who quickly arrived at the location after getting wind of Utagawa, tried to subdue him, but he failed and got restrained like Matsuri. All of a sudden, Suzu inadvertently activated her Ayakashi Medium powers and made the giant octopus obey her command.

While Utagawa was distracted, Matsuri splashed water around the surroundings so Utagawa wouldn’t be able to use his art-based Ayakashi techniques. Accepting defeat, Utagawa revealed that his actual intention was to help Suzu become aware of her Ayakashi medium powers, which would potentially make her the God of Ayakashi.

Following a conversation with his grandfather, Matsuri set off for Suzu’s house, accompanied by Shirogane, to address Utagawa’s assertions. Suzu’s younger brother, Ritta, was taken aback upon seeing Matsuri, whom he remembered as a boy from their childhood.

When Suzu playfully channeled her powers and successfully animated a plush toy, it became evident that she was indeed a potent Ayakashi medium. With the revelation, Suzu tried to reverse Matsuri’s curse but couldn’t.

What to expect from Ayakashi Triangle episode 8

Ayakashi Triangle episode 8, titled “Her First,” is anticipated to see Matsuri trying to get the hang of her newfound powers as her recklessness would eventually lead to a catastrophic disaster, given she has been revealed to be a powerful Ayakashi Medium. Hence, fans will see more of Utagawa, who will be acting as a teacher to Suzu to help her control and understand her capabilities.

Stay tuned for more Ayakashi Triangle anime and manga updates.

