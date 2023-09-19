Ayakashi Triangle manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

Ayakashi Triangle manga has been considered one of the best rom-com fantasy series that delves into the sensitive topic of gender and s**uality in a unique manner. Penned and illustrated by the mangaka Kentaro Yabuki, Ayakashi Triangle has captivated millions of readers all around the world with its compelling narrative and interesting characters.

The engaging plot of the Ayakashi Triangle instantly hooks the readers and provides plenty of opportunities for in-depth discussion. Ever since Kentaro Yabuki's manga series inspired an anime adaptation, the popularity of the manga has simply skyrocketed.

In fact, after watching the anime, several fans have expressed their desire to read the manga series from authentic sources. Readers would love to know that the Ayakashi Triangle manga isn't that difficult to find.

The narrative of Ayakashi Triangle manga delightfully blends supernatural, romance, and comedy

Where to read

Expand Tweet

Since Ayakashi Triangle has a rich narrative with intriguing characters, several manga enthusiasts want to read the series from official sources. So, fans would like to know that the Ayakashi Triangle manga can be read officially in English and Spanish on Shueisha's MangaPlus website and MangaPlus app.

All the chapters can be read for free in the official MangaPlus app. On the other hand, the Japanese version of the manga can be read digitally on the Shonen Jump+ website. As of writing, 143 chapters have been released, with the next chapter slated to release on Monday, September 25, 2023, at 12 am JST.

Ayakashi Triangle (Image via Kentaro Yabuki)

Notably, the official website of Viz Media has the Ayakashi Triangle manga series listed, but only 88 chapters are available for readers with a subscription. Furthermore, fans should know that both Viz Media and MangaPlus revealed that they won't be publishing the series' 74th and 75th chapters.

Apart from reading digitally, interested readers can also purchase manga volumes in paperback format from digital stores such as Amazon. As of now, four volumes are available in English, with the fifth volume scheduled to be released on September 26, 2023.

Ayakashi Triangle anime (Image via Studio Connect)

The Ayakashi Triangle manga series started being serialized originally in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. After that, it was transferred to the Shonen Jump+ site. As of writing, the individual chapters of Ayakashi Triangle have been collected in fifteen tankobon volumes.

On the other hand, Seven Seas Entertainment has acquired the license for the manga, and they have released four volumes in English so far.

What to expect in Ayakashi Triangle manga

Ayakashi Triangle (Image via Studio Connect)

As mentioned previously, the author Kentaro Yabuki has penned an exceptional narrative that deals with the supernatural, fantasy, and rom-com in a delightful manner. The intricate narrative also delves into the themes of gender and s**uality to a great extent.

It's basically about two childhood friends, named Matsuri Kazamaki and Suzu Kanade, who have the ability to see Ayakashi. While Matsuri, an exorcist Ninja, strives to protect people from the evil Ayakashi, Suzu, as an Ayakashi medium, has the power to draw Ayakashi to her.

Cover of Ayakashi Triangle manga (Image via Kentaro Yabuki)

As such, Matsuri spends his days fighting several evil Ayakashi to protect his childhood friend. However, things turn upside down when an Ayakashi cat named Shirogane shows up. While Matsuri was able to seal most of Shirogane's powers into a scroll, he was turned into a girl by the Ayakashi's curse.

This is how Matsuri's new life as a girl began. Until he finds a way to redo the transformation, Matsuri needs to adjust to his new life as a girl and also fight against the evil Ayakashi. The narrative also delves into the new relationship shared between Matsuri and Suzu.

Anime adaptation

Expand Tweet

As mentioned previously, the Ayakashi Triangle manga has inspired a TV anime series. Under the production of Connect, with Noriaki Akitaya as the director, the series premiered on January 10, 2023, on GYT and other Japanese-affiliated networks.

However, due to production issues related to COVID-19, the series was put on hiatus. As of writing, 11 episodes have been released, with the final episode slated to release on September 26, 2023. Fans can watch the Ayakashi Triangle anime on Crunchyroll.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.