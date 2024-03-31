Baki Hanma sequel Baki-Dou announced to be in production 

On March 31, 2024, an announcement video announced the Baki Hanma sequel Baki-Dou on the official YouTube channel of the animation studio TMS Entertainment. Baki is a manga series written and illustrated by Itagaki Keisuke. The series is animated by TMS Entertainment which will also be animating the Baki Hanma sequel.

The first season of Baki aired in June 2018 followed by its sequel The Great Raitai Tournament Saga which aired in June 2020. After this, the Baki Hanma series started, the first season of which aired in September 2021 and the second in June 2023. The recently announced Baki Hanma sequel will be the sequel to season 2 adapting the fourth series of Baki.

Baki Hanma sequel Baki-Dou announced

The announcement trailer of the Baki Hanma sequel revealed a little insight into what the anime sequel will be about. The video started inside a science facility where a group of scientists could be seen around a vessel that had something inside it.

Once a scientist gave a signal, the thing that was inside the vessel popped out and revealed that it was actually a human. The video then progressed to reveal the announcement of the Baki Hanma sequel with a visual of Baki. The video ended with a character visual of Musashi Miyamoto, an ancient Japanese philosopher.

Baki is the most influential work of mangaka Keisuke Itagaki, who started the manga in 1991 with its first series Grappler Baki. The first series ended in 1999 and the second series Baki: New Grappler Series started the same year and ended in 2005 with 31 volumes.

In December 2005, the third series, Baki Hanma, started serialization and ended in August 2012 with 37 volumes. The fourth series, Baki-dou, started serialization in March 2014 and lasted till April 2018 with a total of 22 volumes. The sequel to the previous series, the fifth series, started in October 2018 and completed its serialization in June 2023 with 17 volumes.

The sixth and latest series Baki Rahen started its publication in August 2023. The Baki Hanma sequel will be the adaptation of the fourth series of Baki of the same name.

The series will be animated by TMS Entertainment which animated all the previous anime seasons of Baqi since 2018. Baki also received an anime adaptation in the past by the animation studio Group TAC which filed for bankruptcy in September 2010.

Baqi Hanma sequel Baki-dou synopsis

Baki as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Although no official synopsis for the sequel has been unveiled, the description of the announcement video revealed a brief overview of what the Baqi Hanma sequel will be centered around.

After the heated battle between Yuujirou and Baki that reached a peak on its own, the father-son duo got stuck with boredom as there weren't any strong opponents left to fight with.

But deep inside the Tokyo Sky Tree, a group of scientists were trying to clone Musashi Miyamoto, an ancient Japanese philosopher and one of the strongest swordsmen in history. Could the father-son duo be up for their next battle against one of history's greatest?

