Bakugo's trauma is a touchy subject for My Hero Academia fans (& his constant comparison to Todoroki proves it)

My Hero Academia uses tragedy as a theme to push its characters to grow. Be it in the past, present or something yet to occur, the story's Heroes develop and grow stronger in the face of adversity. Each suffers a different fate to ultimately become the Hero - or in some cases, Villain - that they are today.

Fans have compared such cases based on what one has gone through and how much they have had to endure. Characters like Shoto Todoroki, Tomura Shigaraki, Toya Todoroki, and more, have all suffered immensely, leading them to develop into the characters we see in the show.

However, when it comes to one Katsuki Bakugo, the My Hero Academia fandom can get a little sensitive.

My Hero Academia: Bakugo's trauma is a sensitive subject

As My Hero Academia progressed, fans gradually got to see the backstories of characters one by one. Each one was unique and the common theme seemed to be tragedy or adversity. Naturally, this began to lead to comparisons in some way, regarding which characters had tougher childhoods/pasts than others.

This topic recently surfaced on social media and My Hero Academia fans had a lot to say. As mentioned, the likes of Shoto, Shigaraki, Toya, and others had quite traumatic experiences which molded them. Naturally, when looking at U.A.'s students, one Katsuki Bakugo does enter the picture.

This is what seemingly became a touchy subject. To put it simply, in comparison to other characters, especially Shoto, Bakugo had a next to normal childhood. He had no such trauma that affected his character in a big way.

But in Shoto's case, due to him being the "perfect offspring," he underwent almost inhuman training under his father in an attempt to prepare him to become the next Number 1 Hero. He was even burned by his own mother (who threw a kettle at him) due to the side of his face reminding her of her husband.

Again, when Shigarki's Quirk was activated, he had no control over it. The result - he accidentally killed his entire family, the severed hands that he wears all over himself being the only physical remnants of them.

Adding on, because of Endeavor's high expectations, Touya trained in the woods, refusing to stop, and eventually ended up burning himself severely.

How fans reacted to this touchy subject

My Hero Academia fans were quick to jump in on the discussion, putting forth their views on the same.

While many felt that Bakugo had it easier than the rest, others argued that he may not have had external issues, but internally he was quite afflicted and disturbed, thereby making him so angry and aggressive by nature.

"I'm talking about Katsuki before the age of 14 years. At age 5, Shoto was having his face burned. Izuku had his dreams crushed. Ochako was carrying his family's financial situation. Shigaraki...please," wrote @Cutecchan on X.

The same fan who posted the tweet on X further elaborated on what they meant. @Cutecchan explained just how dire the situations of Shoto, Midoriya, Uraraka and Shigaraki were in comparison to Bakugo. Having one receive lifelong scars or their dreams absolutely crushed or being compelled to support their family financially was on a different level compared to what Bakugo faced.

@WGB05112004 wrote:

"Bakugo life is the easiest out of all of the characters. Powerful Quirk, popular kid, has friends, happy family..."

Another fan posted in agreement, showcasing that Bakugo had had a pleasant childhood, at least until he enrolled at U.A. His Quirk was quite powerful from a young age, making him popular, and at home, things were seemingly going well. He had nearly nothing to complain about.

One netizen wrote:

"The only bully in the manga got one normal childhood and loving household, its insane."

Again, fans were in agreement that despite being a bully in his younger days, Bakugo, was the only one with a regular childhood. He went through the early phases in a normal way and hailed from a loving household too.

Yet another X user wrote:

"I think weirdly enough if everyone else is a cautionary tale on how bad things in society affect young people, bakugou is almost the opposite in the sense that having an absolutely perfect life with no upbringing and learning nothing made him into a miserable and angry person."

However, there was another side to this debate as well. Some believed that because he had such a normal childhood, he suffered within himself. While characters like Shoto, Shigaraki, and others, displayed society's effect on young people, having a good life with no guidance and learning led to Bakugo becoming miserable, angry, and aggressive.

@46Luvv847206 wrote in this regard:

"Definitely didn't have external issues but internal tho. His very low self-esteem. Why he constantly feels the need to prove himself, especially with Deku cause he believes he was above him."

This thought was seconded by another My Hero Academia lover, stating that Bakugo had internal issues. Due to being put on a pedestal, he grew high and mighty and chose to pick on Deku. Moreover, as Deku grew stronger, Bakugo felt the urge to constantly prove himself due to his low self-esteem.

