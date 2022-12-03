My Hero Academia: Why did Bakugo lose One For All? 

My Hero Academia fans may ask themselves why Bakugo was given the OFA Quirk only to lose it afterward.

This is arguably the biggest question from My Hero Academia: Heroes: Rising. Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo teamed up to fight the villainous Nine by combining their powers. Since it's considered a canon source material for the series, this subject is still relevant today.

Whenever the current OFA Quirk user gives his power to a successor, they eventually lose complete access to it. However, that wasn't the case for Midoriya when he temporarily gave it to Bakugo.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. It will also contain manga spoilers at the very end of the article.

Why did Bakugo lose his OFA powers after Deku gave them up in My Hero Academia?

All Might has a particular theory of his own

Again, it should be reiterated that My Hero Academia: Heroes: Rising is a canon film. It's not like viewers can write off the OFA discrepancy by saying the movie doesn't count. There has to be a more reasonable explanation for all this.

During their fight against Nine, Midoriya transferred his powers to Bakugo by giving him a drop of his blood when they shook hands. This gave both students the power of the OFA Quirk, which they used to defeat Nine.

However, after the end of their fight, the OFA Quirk returned to Midoriya. This is somewhat unusual by My Hero Academia standards, but the film offers a possible explanation.

All Might came up with a theory while taking care of the boys, after writing off the possibility that Bakugo lost consciousness before the transfer was complete. He suspected that the OFA Quirk stayed with Midoriya since he was more than willing to sacrifice everything to protect his friends.

Does Bakugo have a deeper connection to OFA? (manga spoilers)

Even in the final arc of My Hero Academia, there are speculations regarding Bakugo and the OFA Quirk. He bears a resemblance to the still unnamed second user. Funnily, they have a similar history of going against the OFA Quirk wielder, only to become allies later.

At some point in the past, the second user led a resistance army against AFO, nearly killing Yoichi Shigaraki. However, he decided to save the original user of the OFA Quirk. This mirrors Bakugo's initial antagonism towards Midoriya, only to have a change of heart later.

Bakugo and the second OFA user have voiced their skepticism over Midoriya being the ninth OFA Quirk user, only to change their minds later. Whether or not it's a coincidence remains unclear in My Hero Academia, but many fans believe they could be related to each other.

Either way, something strange happens in My Hero Academia, particularly in the final arc. Right before Bakugo is seemingly killed by AFO/Shigaraki, he sees a vestige of All Might in a white void.

It should be noted that in the middle of that encounter, AFO also saw a vision of the second OFA user in Bakugo. Kohei Horikoshi is drawing a lot of attention with these parallels. Its implication for the series is unclear, but it indicates that Bakugo and the OFA Quirk are still connected.

Perhaps some remaining vestiges of that power remain inside the Class 1-A student. Of course, this is only a speculation at the moment. My Hero Academia readers will have to keep reading to find out more.

