Beck: Mongolian Chop Squad anime - Where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Beck: Mongolian Chop Squad anime has a very simple yet endearing premise - it is about a group of Japanese teenagers forming a Rock band and going through all the trials and tribulations that define being a professional musician. The manga by Harold Sakuishi ran for 38 volumes, covering the band's entire history, but the anime adaptation by legendary studio Madhouse doesn't get enough love.

The things that make the Beck: Mongolian Chop Squad anime so relatable is how the entire band goes through a lot of ups and downs, change lineups, get conned from time to time, and go through the motions that have defined the careers of Rock bands the world over. Sakuishi truly managed to depict what being a musician with lots of dreams is all about and Madhouse did a solid job of representing that vision.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Beck: Mongolian Chop Squad anime.

All the details about the Beck: Mongolian Chop Squad anime

Where to watch

The best way to go and watch the Beck: Mongolian Chop Squad anime is by streaming it on Crunchyroll. As most people know, this is the largest and most popular anime streaming platform out there, so this is the best way to go to give this series a chance.

Another thing worth pointing out is that the Madhouse anime adaptation only has 26 episodes. While that is not even close to adapting the 38 volumes of Sakuishi's manga, it makes it accessible enough for newcomers who are not 100% sold on the premise.

What to expect

Yukio Tanaka, most commonly known as Koyuki, is a teenager with a very boring life and nothing to look forward to in the future, although things change when he finds a dog named Beck. Ryusuke Minami, a slightly older teenager, is Beck's owner and he is a musician who wants to make it in Rock music, which is something that inspires Koyuki to pick up an instrument as well.

As a lot of people can imagine, Koyuki and Ryusuke begin to develop a friendship and decide to form a Rock band together, which is called Beck. They gather several like-minded band members and begin their journey in the music industry, despite their fair share of troubles. For example, the series is filled with band drama, being conned by business people, disappointing affairs, and overall going through a lot of hardship in the process.

The Beck: Mongolian Chop Squad anime does a great job of capturing the manga's essence while adding music to several key moments, which sells the experience. Koyuki and Ryusuke are the core of the series and their relationship goes through a lot of ups and downs as they fail to agree on several different things, which often leads to the band breaking up and re-forming with other musicians, resulting in the drama that has defined Rock music over the years.

Final thoughts

The Beck: Mongolian Chop Squad anime probably doesn't get the love it deserves because Madhouse didn't adapt the entire journey of the Beck band, but that doesn't make it a bad adaptation at all. It is a fun anime with a lot of heart and watching Koyuki develop a love for music and develop his abilities is something that is very wholesome and enjoyable.

