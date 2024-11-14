10 best anime to watch if you like Acro Trip

Acro Trip follows Chizuko, a shy middle school girl who becomes an obsessive fan of Berry Blossom, a magical girl heroine defending Naniga City. When the inept villain Chroma attempts to recruit Chizuko into his bumbling gang of minions, it sends her down a humorous path of magical antics.

With its parody of magical girl tropes and absurd situational comedy, the series puts a comedic spin on the genre. From satires of the magical girl to offbeat comedies featuring supernatural themes, there are plenty of anime that align with its signature style.

For Acro Trip fans who want more unconventional humor blended with speculative fiction, these 10 anime picks offer delightful viewing experience. Each show captures a similar flair for the absurd, making them excellent companions to Acro Trip's unique charms.

10 best anime for fans of Acro Trip

1) Magical Girl Ore

Magical Girl Ore (Image via Pierrot Plus)

Magical Girl Ore parodies the tropes of the magical girl genre, albeit with a very different twist. When high schooler Saki Uno discovers she must transform into the magical girl named Magical Girl Ore. However, she is distressed to find out that her magical form is a muscular male version of herself.

This gender-swapping “magical girl” must fight monsters while putting up with an increasing amount of absurdity. The show pokes fun at magical girl conventions while also developing unexpected depth beneath the gags. Fans of Acro Trip’s meta-humor are bound to delight in Magical Girl Ore’s clever parody.

2) Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE!

Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE! (Image via Diomedéa)

For those looking for more parodic takes on the magical genre, Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE! offers another delightful option. This show centers on a high school Earth Defense Club comprised of five lazy boys who must unexpectedly transform into “magical boys” to battle monsters.

Much of the show’s comedy stems from reversing typical magical girl tropes, with the protagonists struggling in their frilly outfits. Like Acro Trip, Cute High balances its parody with several over-the-top jokes and absurdist humor. Viewers who enjoy humor derived from genre subversion should add this to their watchlist.

3) Bludgeoning Angel Dokuro-chan

Bludgeoning Angel Dokuro-chan (Image via Studio Deen)

Starring the violent anti-heroine assassin Dokuro, who time travels from the future with plans to murder protagonist Sakura Kusakabe. This comedy mixes fantasy with shocking violence played for laughs. Despite its premise involving Sakura’s repeated (but temporary) deaths, the show maintains a farcical tone through the sheer absurdity of Dokuro’s blood-soaked attacks.

Those who enjoy Acro Trip’s blending of fantasy elements with black comedy may appreciate this show’s similarly odd juxtaposition of violent gags and saccharine visuals. Its bizarre sense of humor makes for an entertainingly weird watch.

4) Sekko Boys

Sekko Boys (Image via Haoliners Animation League)

Idol anime takes a surreal turn with Sekko Boys, which follows an up-and-coming pop band whose members are all marble busts. These statues, each with unique personalities, experience hilarious misadventures while attempting idol stardom in the human world.

As an idol show starring unchanging rock carvings, this series thrives on sublimely silly situations that Acro Trip fans can appreciate. It takes an equally absurd premise and doubles down on deadpan jokes. Those seeking maximum weirdness need look no further.

5) Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt

Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt (Image via Gainax)

For a raunchy twist on magical girls, Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt offers a delightfully profane option. The ghosts-battling heroines are promiscuous angels banished from heaven to Daten City, a wild urban area steeped in sin.

With a rude sense of humor reminiscent of American adult animations, this show uses vulgar jokes and hyper-stylized violence to subvert magical girl norms. Fans of Acro Trip’s brand of weird, rule-breaking comedy should feel right at home in this anarchic world of violence and sweetness.

6) Miss Kuroitsu from the Monster Development Department

Miss Kuroitsu from the Monster Development Department (Image via Quadrangle)

Monsters get a dose of comedy in this story about Miss Kuroitsu, who works in a Monster Development Department creating creatures to battle heroes while dealing with corporate bureaucracy.

Viewers are treated to plenty of fish-out-of-water humor as Miss Kuroitsu and her team navigate the absurdities of working in a villainous organization. The show’s humor is grounded in the unexpected blend of supernatural elements and workplace challenges.

Miss Kuroitsu would appeal to Acro Trip viewers due to its comedic twist on villains and its parody of the tokusatsu genre.

7) Asobi Asobase

Asobi Asobase (Image via Lerche)

No magic here—just middle school girls up to silly hijinks. However, the show’s energy and physical humor aligns with Acro Trip’s comedic strengths. Intent on having fun during their everyday school lives, friends Olivia, Kasumi, and Hanako play increasingly bizarre games that often spiral out of control.

In one episode, a seemingly innocent pastime goes off the rails, turning into an epic slapfight for the ages. Much like Acro Trip’s ability to wring sublime chaos out of mundane situations, Asobi Asobase exceeds expectations for eccentricity. Its madcap charm would certainly amuse fans.

8) Haven’t You Heard? I’m Sakamoto

Haven’t You Heard? I’m Sakamoto (Image via Studio Deen)

Comedy connoisseurs will swoon over the delightful smugness of Sakamoto, the coolest high schooler ever. Perpetually suave, fashionable, and effortlessly talented, Sakamoto turns heads wherever he goes—providing plenty of fodder for screwball situations. A shared affinity for slightly absurd lead characters connects Sakamoto and Acro Trip.

While Sakamoto lacks any magical powers, his almost supernaturally unflappable demeanor prompts as much laughter as his classmates’ exaggerated reactions to his poise. With its droll wit, Sakamoto should captivate comedy anime fans.

9) Gintama

Gintama (Image via Sunrise)

At first glance, Gintama’s samurai-era setting seems wildly different from Acro Trip’s modern magical realm. However, underneath the period trappings lies similar madcap sensibilities. Protagonist Gintoki leads a motley crew through surreal misadventures in a fusion of science fiction and slapstick Edo comedy.

Like Acro Trip, pop culture references and parodies frequently bolster Gintama’s gags. While less focused on magical girls, Gintama nonetheless shares a delightfully odd flavor. Its lunatic charm should appeal to fans seeking unconventional comedy.

10) Excel Saga

Excel Saga (Image via J.C. Staff)

Capping off this list is the unhinged hilarity of Excel Saga, starring Excel, a hyperactive minion of an organization seeking total global domination. Her enthusiastic efforts inevitably go off the rails thanks to her frequent incompetence.

Rife with parody, it satirizes various genres from science fiction to high school romance narratives. As an energetic comedy fueled by an eccentric protagonist’s over-the-top antics, Excel Saga makes an ideal pairing with Acro Trip.

Both shows milk plenty of laughs from chaotic situations, accelerated by characters with unconventional motives. Viewers looking for something frenetically funny will relish Excel Saga’s mile-a-minute parody style.

Conclusion

Fans of Acro Trip have no shortage of options when seeking their next anime comedy fix. The aforementioned selection of shows spans a wide range, from the familiar magical girl genre to stranger premises involving idols, samurai, and everything in between.

They share key similarities likely to amuse Acro Trip fans, as clever genre parody, absurdist humor, and outlandish characters thrust into silly scenarios. So those wanting more unconventional comedy blended with imaginative themes would do well to add these anime picks to their watch list.

