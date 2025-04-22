10 best non-action anime that are a must-watch

Anime is often associated with flashy fight scenes, over-the-top action, and larger-than-life characters. However, some of the most meaningful and evocative anime feature more grounded stories that focus on intimate character journeys over battles or supernatural adventures.

Non-action anime offer compelling themes, thoughtful dialogue, poignant drama, and relatable characters that draw you in. If you’re looking to take a break from shounen anime or want to explore the deeper side of Japanese animation, here are 10 of the best non-action anime series that are must-watch.

From coming-of-age stories to slice-of-life comedies and emotional dramas, these anime showcase the versatile storytelling the medium has to offer beyond battle shonen.

March Comes in Like a Lion, Your Lie in April, and 8 must-watch non-action anime

1. March Comes in Like a Lion

March Comes in Like a Lion (Image via Shaft)

March Comes in Like a Lion perfectly balances weighty drama with positive themes and organic character arcs. It follows Rei Kiriyama, a 17-year-old professional shogi player plagued by depression and loneliness due to trauma and isolation from his family.

We see Rei slowly open up and build unlikely connections with three sisters who live nearby. Their presence brings color and warmth to his life. With its thoughtful portrayal of depression and finding hope through human bonds, March Comes in Like a Lion sensitively tackles heavy issues.

This non-action anime finds uplifting notes while acknowledging the messy struggles of emotional growth and recovery through Rei’s story. With a strong focus on visual symbolism and characterization over plot twists, it’s a poignant coming-of-age journey.

2. Your Lie in April

Your Lie in April (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Centered on Kousei Arima, a piano prodigy unable to play after his mother’s death, Your Lie in April explores trauma and the healing power of friendship and love.

Still haunted by his late mother's strict and emotionally damaging training that forced him to perfect his performances, a colorless Kousei sees the world in monotone until the eccentric violinist Kaori Miyazono comes crashing into his life in a vibrant swirl.

Their dynamic friendship plays out beautifully against the world of competitive classical music. With its vibrant visuals, expressive soundtrack, and likable characters, Your Lie in April pulls you into their story all the way through its bittersweet ending focused on acceptance and moving forward emotionally.

3. Barakamon

Barakamon (Image via Kinema Citrus)

For a more lighthearted slice-of-life take on personal growth, Barakamon delivers plenty of cozy charm. It follows Seishuu Handa, a calligrapher who struggles with perfectionism and impulse control, leading him to punch an aged exhibition curator who called his work unoriginal.

As atonement, he’s encouraged by his father to cool off alone on the Goto Islands. His attempts at isolation are consistently thwarted by the quirky villagers who slowly warm up the grumpy Handa with their antics, especially precocious first-grader Naru Kotoishi.

Through these connections, Handa learns to see calligraphy—and life—as more than pursuing textbook perfection, discovering freedom beyond rigidity. Barakamon makes the simple act of finding community delightful.

4. Mushishi

Mushishi (Image via Artland)

For a calm viewing experience, Mushishi is a visually stunning anime with ambient storytelling. In a world resembling historical Japan, there exist ethereal beings called mushi, invisible to most, who cause phenomena both wondrous and dangerous.

The series follows the lone mushishi Ginko, who travels the countryside aiding people cursed or besieged by these spirits. Standalone episodes cover diverse supernatural tales in various rural towns Ginko passes through over his journeys across Japan.

From a girl whose presence causes mysterious deaths to swamp lights caused by a gathering of joyous mushi, Mushishi balances melancholia with mysticism for hushed, meditative viewing.

5. Natsume’s Book of Friends

Natsume’s Book of Friends (Image via Brain's Base / Shuka for later seasons)

If you love Japanese folklore and supernatural themes, Natsume’s Book of Friends beautifully blends emotion with mysticism through the character of Natsume, blessed (or cursed) with the ability to see spirits ever since he was a child.

He inherits the eponymous “Book of Friends” from his late grandmother Reiko—a collection of names of spirits she overpowered years ago across Japan. Natsume aims to return the names to their youkai owners, facing various spirits while coping with loneliness from years of being misunderstood.

Through vivid supernatural stories coupled with Natsume finding kinship with his foster family and a protective cat spirit, Madara, it tugs all the heartstrings with its central theme of what it means to connect with others.

6. Hyouka

Hyouka (Image via Kyoto Animation)

For an atmospheric slice-of-life mystery series, Hyouka delivers intrigue and endearing drama in equal measure. Oreki Houtarou prefers to conserve energy whenever possible, unlike his bubbly classmate Eru Chitanda.

Her curiosity ropes Oreki into solving mysteries—from oddities in school clubs to more personal emotional puzzles. Set in a vividly realized provincial town with gorgeous scenery and charming character dynamics at its heart, Hyouka excels at showing how the mysteries we encounter every day connect us together.

While low stakes compared to detective thriller series, it still crafts compelling episodic riddles to suck you into Oreki and Eru’s little world and the tender friendship growing between them.

7. The Tatami Galaxy

The Tatami Galaxy (Image via Madhouse)

Narrated by an unnamed protagonist only referred to as Watashi, the series traps him in a time loop, forcing him to repeatedly relive his first two years of university. Each loop explores a different "what-if" scenario based on the campus club he chooses.

It’s all part of his desperate search for the idealized "rose-colored" college life he feels he missed. Playful and fast-paced courtesy of its distinctive whirling animation style matching his socially anxious personality, The Tatami Galaxy shows how our regrets shape how we view our formative years.

This non-action anime celebrates how friendships form in unexpected ways, the broad message being not to sweat over what could have gone differently but to appreciate the connections you do forge looking back.

8. My Roommate is a Cat

My Roommate is a Cat (Image via Zero-G)

The 2019 series My Roommate is a Cat is a total charmer for animal lovers. Reclusive novelist Subaru Mikazuki struggles with writer’s block and loneliness after his parents’ death. On a whim one day, he adopts a stray cat he names Haru.

Despite neither human nor feline being adept at social connections, they slowly warm up to each other. As Haru’s perspective gives us glimpses into her life as a formerly neglected alley cat, she comes out of her shell thanks to Subaru’s patience and kindness—and Subaru does the same in return thanks to her presence.

Low-stakes, sweet, and infused with adorable cat antics, their healing friendship tugs the heartstrings.

9. Nana

Nana (Image via Madhouse)

For mature romantic drama, Nana pulls you into its musical world of tangled relationships driven by the bonds between its two titular heroines.

Both coincidentally named Nana, one is a small-town girl moving to Tokyo to be close to her punk rocker boyfriend, while the other is the vocalist of underground punk band with a thriving music career but hesitant about love.

They meet on the train to Tokyo and immediately hit it off, moving into the same apartment and becoming close confidantes as their lives messily intertwine. Realistic and raw, Nana highlights the highs and lows of young women chasing their dreams and desires even as harsh realities set in.

10. Aria the Animation

Aria the Animation (Image via Hal Film Maker)

And for the ultimate in healing anime, Aria the Animation transports you to a Venice-inspired aquatic city on Mars called Neo-Venezia, where trainee gondolier Akari Mizunashi trains while encountering the city’s wonders.

Alongside mentor Alicia Florence and fellow Undines in training, Akari soaks up the city she adores while ferrying travelers across its ethereal waterways. Akari’s infectious optimism shines through as she explores Neo-Venezia and meets its charming residents.

With stunning scenery and gentle adventures, each episode leaves you with a warm smile. Like a soothing gondola ride through the sunset-soaked canals, this non-action anime is the perfect stress buster.

Conclusion

This selection of the best non-action anime shows the emotional range, intimate storytelling, and timeless themes animation can explore separate from flashy spectacle.

Whether following passionate musicians or cozy small-town stories, poignant personal journeys or supernatural friendships, they feature complex themes grounded by organic characterization and heartwarming drama.

So if you wish to look beyond battle shonen anime and venture into coming-of-age tales, slice-of-life comedies, or stirring dramas, be sure to give these non-action classics a try for meaningful and evocative viewing experiences.

