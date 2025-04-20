10 best anime for Western cartoon fans 

Anime has exploded in popularity outside of Japan in recent years. With more anime titles available legally through streaming than ever before, people who may have never considered watching anime are now discovering series they enjoy.

For Western cartoon and animation fans looking to explore anime for the first time, the sheer volume of titles available can be overwhelming. However, many great anime series share qualities with popular Western cartoons. Their familiar style and storytelling sensibilities make them a perfect entry point.

Here are 10 anime that Western cartoon fans are sure to enjoy.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions.

10 perfect anime for Western cartoon fans

1) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Bones)

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is a must-watch for fans of story-driven adventure cartoons. Set in a fantasy steampunk world where alchemy is considered an advanced science, the series follows two brothers seeking to undo a disastrous attempt at resurrecting their deceased mother through alchemy.

Like the elemental magic in Avatar, alchemy in Fullmetal Alchemist has a complex internal logic that factors into exciting, innovative fight scenes. Beyond alchemy, the series tackles themes like state power, extremism, and military ethics with a depth reminiscent of The Legend of Korra.

With 64 episodes, this anime for Western cartoon fans has time to fully develop its expansive cast and worldbuilding. The beautiful animation comes courtesy of studio BONES, with Yutaka Nakamura's standout action cuts making the alchemy battles pop off the screen.

2) Cowboy Bebop

Cowboy Bebop (Image via Sunrise)

Set across various planets that humankind has colonized in the future, the jazz and blues-infused series follows a crew of mismatched bounty hunters aboard the ship Bebop.

Though episodic, the 26 episodes build on the past of each central character, a technique used masterfully in shows like Avatar to deepen the audience's emotional connection. The dynamic between the calm, collected Spike Spiegel and the brash Faye Valentine is one of the highlights of the series.

For music fans, composer Yoko Kanno crafted perhaps the most iconic anime soundtrack ever for Cowboy Bebop. With so much style and substance packed into 26 episodes, this anime for Western cartoon fans cemented its legacy as a great anime.

3) Samurai Champloo

Samurai Champloo (Image via Manglobe)

Samurai Champloo blends Edo-period Japan with hip hop aesthetics to create an East-meets-West samurai story. Following two swordsmen who help a young girl in her quest across feudal Japan, it channels acclaimed shows like Samurai Jack with its heavy focus on stylized action mixed with light comedic moments.

The anachronistic hip-hop soundtrack gives fight scenes modern vitality, contrasting with the Edo period backdrop. For those missing the Primal series, Samurai Champloo captures a similar energy with its at-times brutal, at-times quiet meditations on violence against stunning landscape visuals.

With 26 episodes, it doesn't overstay its welcome, making Samurai Champloo the perfect anime for Western cartoon fans.

4) Death Note

Death Note (Image via Madhouse)

If Invincible has a viewer craving dark, edge-of-your-seat stories, then the psychological thriller Death Note should be high on your watchlist. The cat-and-mouse game between master detective "L" and moral monster Light Yagami mirrors escalating conflicts in mature Western animations.

Both sides aren't afraid to use lethal force. Light's notebook that kills anyone whose name is written inside it leads to clever battles of wits and shocking new lows from Light in his quest to rid the world of evil.

Supporting the series are disturbingly gorgeous visuals full of contrast and clever direction that build an atmosphere worthy of live-action crime thrillers. With no clear "good guy," Death Note keeps viewers guessing who to root for up to its unpredictable conclusion.

5) Made in Abyss

Made in Abyss (Image via Kinema Citrus)

For those who crave emotional, coming-of-age adventure stories on the level of critically acclaimed shows like Steven Universe and Gravity Falls, Made in Abyss is sure to impress. Despite its bright, toy-like designs, the series is a harsh mental and physical journey into a deadly, relic-filled abyss.

Developed feelings grow complicated as the reality of surviving the abyss weighs down on the central trio, especially the orphan Riko and her mysterious robot companion Reg. Artfully animated by studio Kinema Citrus, the visuals switch from warm wonder to body horror with haunting effectiveness.

As mystery unfolds into revelations that only lead to more questions, Made in Abyss seduces viewers with its worldbuilding. Fans of poignant, heart-wrenching stories presented with adorable characters should dive into the abyss.

6) Mob Psycho 100

Mob Psycho 100 (Image via Bones)

For those who love subversive takes on the superhero genre that infuse it with deeper themes like Invincible, the coming-of-age tale of overly-powerful esper Mob learning to open up emotionally resonates hard.

Stunning psychic battles that routinely break animation boundaries co-exist with quiet scenes of Mob sharing his feelings, giving all the action contextual weight. At its core, Mob's struggle to control his emotions parallels many teenage stories in Western media, which are seen through an empathetic lens rather than a judgmental one.

Studio BONES brings all the exaggerated expressions and fluid movement expected of a battle shonen but infuses it with some truly inspired art for Mob's psychic landscapes. With three tightly paced seasons, the story has room to breathe while constantly impressing.

7) The Promised Neverland

The Promised Neverland (Image via CloverWorks)

Smart, self-contained stories made Over the Garden Wall and Gravity Falls such animation milestones. Similarly structured mystery thriller The Promised Neverland proves live action isn't the only way to craft tense horror.

What begins innocently enough, following three orphans at an idyllic orphanage, takes a dark turn, and they must uncover before meeting a sinister fate. Breakneck plotting takes what could have been a mawkish premise into shocking new directions every few episodes.

The charismatic trio of lead children keeps things grounded through compassionate character writing. For stunning suspense steeped in empathy, capped by a tightly written arc, this anime for Western cartoon fans delivers an unforgettable season of anime.

8) Little Witch Academia

Little Witch Academia (Image via Trigger)

For those who find the magic and optimism in Western shows like The Owl House or Star vs. the Forces of Evil charming, Little Witch Academia turns inspiration into exciting animation. This coming-of-age story focuses on Akko, an ordinary girl enrolling in a prestigious school for magic users.

Her wide-eyed enthusiasm positions her as an underdog alongside friends like Sucy and Lotte, but her determination and empathy slowly change hearts and minds. Brimming with imagination, every few minutes there's either a creative manifestation of magic or a comedic reaction to studying the art.

The use of colors to accentuate emotions ties in well with the series' message of believing in one's feelings and owning them. At 25 fast-moving episodes, Little Witch Academia stays inspiring without overindulging in sentimentality.

9) Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan (Image via Wit Studio, MAPPA)

In terms of sheer ambitious storytelling, anime doesn't come more intense than the blockbuster series Attack on Titan. In a walled city that protects what remains of humanity from mysterious Titans, young Eren Jaeger loses everything in a surprise attack.

From there, the mystery only escalates across warring nations and conspiratorial twists. Like mature animation touchstone Young Justice, Attack on Titan features sprawling casts and political machinations that recontextualize character actions with revelations that thread masterfully together.

Bold tracking shots and thick line work heighten the sense of terror and brutality awaiting scouts when they embark beyond the walls. Traumatic experiences shape people on both superficial and internal levels in complex ways, giving the escalating action gut-wrenching resonance.

10) Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! (Image via Science SARU)

For those still mourning amazing animated comedies like Gravity Falls or Bob's Burgers, which blended zany visuals with grounded characters, Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! delivers a spiritual successor.

It follows three high school girls with unique creative visions banding together against school regulations to produce their own anime. Love for the medium radiates off the screen during their adventures in brainstorming stories and animation techniques.

Every creative passion or career is sure to relate when watching their struggles for acknowledgment. This anime, for Western cartoon fans, enraptured viewers with pure passion for artistic expression distilled into animated form.

Conclusion

Anime may still have a stigma attached to it as a niche or be inaccessible to general Western audiences.

But many entry points like these amazing series exist to appeal to nearly any animation fan's sensibilities. Whether it's slick sci-fi fare like Cowboy Bebop, bold horror in Death Note, or inspiring magic in Little Witch Academia, these anime for Western cartoon fans offer entire worlds to fall in love with.

