Black Butler: Public School Arc episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Black Butler: Public School Arc episode 1 will be released this year on 11:30 pm JST on Saturday, April 13, 2024, and will be airing on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other networks. The episode will also be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The Black Butler anime is based on the manga series of the same name by Yana Toboso, which has been serialized in Square Enix's shounen manga magazine Monthly GFantasy since September 2006. This new season of the anime, produced by CloverWorks, is expected to adapt the seventh arc of the manga, covering chapters 67 to 85.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Black Butler: Public School Arc episode 1 release date and time

Ciel Phantomhive as seen in Black Butler: Public School Arc preview (Image via CloverWorks)

The first episode of the anime is set to premiere at 11:30 pm JST on Saturday, April 13, 2024, as part of the spring 2024 anime release season. The anime will be available on Crunchyroll in English, Latin American Spanish, French, German, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu shortly after the premiere.

Here is the official release date and time for each major time zone:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Saturday April 13, 2024 7:30 am Central Daylight Time Saturday April 13, 2024 9:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Saturday April 13, 2024 10:30 am British Summer Time Saturday April 13, 2024 3:30 pm Central European Summer Time Saturday April 13, 2024 4:30 pm India Standard Time Saturday April 13, 2024 8:00 pm Philippine Time Saturday April 13, 2024 10:30 pm Japan Standard Time Saturday April 13, 2024 11:30 pm Australian Central Time Sunday April 14, 2024 12:00 am

What to expect (speculative)

The P4 will be seen in Black Butler: Public School Arc episode 1 (Image via CloverWorks)

In Black Butler: Public School Arc episode 1, viewers will witness Queen Victoria expressing her worries about her cousin Duke Clemens’ son, Derrick Arden, through a letter to Ciel Phantomhive. Derrick, along with some other students, has been staying back at Weston College, one of the top public schools in Great Britain, since the previous summer, which has been a cause of distress to their families.

Ciel, in order to conduct his investigation, will choose to enter Weston College and will instruct Sebastian Michaelis to find a way in. As Ciel becomes a part of the college, viewers will also get introduced to the four Prefects.

Additional information about the anime

Sebastian Michaelis as seen in Black Butler: Public School Arc trailer (Image via CloverWorks)

Black Butler: Public School Arc episode 1 is expected to feature voice actors Maaya Sakamoto (Ciel Phantomhive), Daisuke Ono (Sebastian Michaelis), Junya Enoki (Lawrence Bluewer), Shunsuke Takeuchi (Herman Greenhill), Tatsumaru Tachibana (Gregory Violet), and Toshiki Watanabe (Edgar Redmond) in the leading roles.

The anime is produced by CloverWorks, and directed by Kenjiro Okada. The series composition is handled by Hiroyuki Yoshino, the music is composed by Ryo Kawasaki. Yumi Shimizu has worked on the character design, while Kuniaki Nemoto has served as the art director. The chief animation directors are Akira Takata, Mio Inoguchi, Yumi Shimizu, and Yusuke Shimizu. Jin Aketagawa is the sound director. Kusanagi is responsible for the background art. Katsuaki Miyaji has handled the CGI.

Tsubasa Kanamori is the director of photography, Risa Iraha is in charge of the art setting, Asuka Yokota in charge of color design, and editing is done by Rina Koguchi. Akira Takata has worked on the sub-character design, and Yuya Sakuma is the technical director.

The opening theme for the anime, which will be heard in Black Butler: Public School Arc episode 1, is The Parade of Battlers by -otoha-, while the ending theme is Shokuzai by SID.

