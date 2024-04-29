Black Butler: Public School Arc episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Black Butler: Public School Arc episode 4 will be released on May 4, 2024, and will mainly focus on Ciel and Sebastian further investigating the mysterious disappearances inside the academy. The anime is currently available for international streaming on Crunchyroll.

The English dubbed version of this anime was announced by Crunchyroll on April 26, 2024 and currently, only the first episode of the series is available in dubbed version. Episode 3 was released on April 27, 2024, and mainly focused on Ciel exposing Maurice Cole's practices while also becoming Clayton's drudge.

Disclaimer - This article contains spoilers for the Black Butler: Public School arc anime.

Black Butler: Public School Arc episode 4 release date and time for all regions

Black Butler: Public School Arc episode 4 is set to premiere at 11:30 pm JST on Saturday, May 4, 2024, as part of the spring 2024 anime release season. The anime will be available on Crunchyroll in English, Latin American Spanish, French, German, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, shortly after the premiere. The release timings for different zones are listed below:

Time zones Release date and time Pacific Daylight Time 9:00 am, Saturday, May 4 Eastern Daylight Time 12:00 pm, Saturday, May 4 British Summer Time 5:00 pm, Saturday, May 4 Central European Summer Time 6:00 pm, Saturday, May 4 Indian Standard Time 9:30 pm, Saturday, May 4 Philippine Standard Time 12:00 pm, Saturday, May 4 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30 am, Sunday, May 5

Black Butler: Public School Arc episode 4 streaming details

Black Butler: Public School Arc episode 4 will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other networks in Japan.

Additionally, the episode will also be available on Crunchyroll with English subtitles in North, Central, and South America, Europe, Oceania, and India for streaming. Apart from Crunchyroll, episode 4 can be streamed on Bilbili in South Asian and Southeast Asian countries.

Black Butler: Public School Arc episode 3 recap

Ciel Phantomhive as shown in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Black Butler: Public School Arc episode 3 starts off with McMillan waking Ciel up at night to discuss his situation with the P4. Ciel then soon reveals how he was informed that the meeting was at 4 pm, while the P4 were expecting him at 2 pm.

The episode then cuts to Prince Soma's rather grandiose entry into the academy. Ciel says he wanted Soma to discreetly investigate Maurice Cole, his habits, and any minor detail that can be used to expose his wrongdoings.

Soma then involves himself in Maurice's daily life and mistakenly destroys Maurice's room, which compels him to share a room with Prince Soma. During their stay together, Soma learns that Maurice was sending numerous receipts to other students and delegating his duties as a drudge to them.

Clayton as shown in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Soma later conveys these details to Ciel along with another additional detail Maurice uses heavy makeup to become and preserve his status as the most beautiful student in the academy. Ciel then confronts Maurice Cole and presents all the evidence before him, while promising that he himself is ready to forgive Maurice for his wrongdoings, but Maurice will have to reveal these things to Edgar Redmond.

Maurice tries to retaliate against Ciel but is soon apprehended by Greenhill, Bluewer, and Violet who were listening to their conversation via a wire. The episode ends with Ciel gaining a good reputation among the P4 while becoming Clayton's drudge.

Black Butler: Public School Arc episode 4: What to expect?

Prince Soma as shown in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Black Butler: Public School Arc episode 4 will air on May 4, 2024, and mainly focus on Ciel using his new status as a drudge to investigate the disappearance of the numerous students from the academy. Prince Soma was introduced in episode 3 so it is possible that he is further integrated into the investigations.