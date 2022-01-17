Black Clover chapter 320: Confirmed release date and time for different time zones, what to expect, and more

Manga Plus has confirmed that Black Clover chapter 320 will be released according to the weekly schedule of Shonen Jump. Many fans had worried that mangaka Yuki Tabata might take a break since the last few chapters had been too detail-oriented and labor-intensive.

However, according to the simulrelease notice after the official release of Chapter 319, chapter 320 will be released next week.

Black Clover chapter 320: Release date, where to read, and speculations

Release date and time for all regions

The simulrelease notification on Manga Plus states that Black Clover chapter 320 will officially be out on Sunday, January 23, at the following international times:

Pacific Time: 7:00 AM

Central Time: 9:00 AM

Eastern Time: 10:00 AM

British Time: 3:00 PM

Central European Time: 4:00 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM, January 24

Australian central time: 12:30 AM, January 24

Where to read

Black Clover chapter 320 will be available on Manga Plus and Viz upon release. The chapter will also be available on the Shonen Jump App. But all three platforms only offer the latest three chapters for free reading. In order to access the entire Black Clover library, readers will have to pay a fee.

Brief recap of Chapter 319

Chapter 319 begins the captains’ battle against Lucifero, albeit one-sided. The captains would not be able to fight Lucifero within the sphere of Lucifero’s gravity magic without Rill strengthening their mana. They attack Lucifero at once, but he defeats them without using any additional magic.

Mereoleona cannot burn him, Jack the Ripper cannot cut him, Charlotte’s Briar magic is useless against him. Lucifero grasps Salamander and subdues it in a single move, breaking Dorothy’s Dream magic, and grabs Nozel’s face and tosses him aside. Not a single captain can land a hit on the Ruler of the Underworld.

However, while Lucifero gloats, Mereoleona informs him that even if they are inferior, they cannot admit defeat, because they have been given the title of the strongest. As she says it, Asta attacks Lucifero from behind with his Demon Slayer Sword, in his Devil Union form.

What to expect from chapter 320

Black Clover chapter 320 will reveal if Asta landed a hit on Lucifero or not. It seems very unlikely that Asta will be able to damage Lucifero or set him back in any way, but Asta landing his attack is a feasible possibility.

Either way, Demon Slayer Sword might take severe damage, which may open up the possibility of developing Asta’s other three swords.

The fates of the people trapped in Lucifero’s Gravity magic, especially that of Yuno and Noelle, might be revealed in Black Clover chapter 320 as well. It remains unclear if Yami or William properly survived the assault of Gravity magic directly after being freed from the Qliphoth.

Patry showed up in chapter 317, so it will be interesting to see how he reacts to Lucifero’s magic.

Additionally, the Supreme Devil of the Second Layer is still present and observing the fight. However, her real purpose has not been revealed yet. Hopefully, this will be clarified in Black Clover chapter 320.

