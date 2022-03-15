Black Clover Chapter 327: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

After ending the previous chapter on a cliffhanger, mangaka Tabata Yuki is expected to reveal the secret of Asta’s fifth horn in Black Clover Chapter 327.

Fans were ecstatic after the new Devil Union form managed to parry Lucifero’s blow. However, the fate of Nacht, Yami, and Yuno remains undisclosed.

Black Clover was featured on the cover of issue 15 of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Additional announcements and a color page were also published in the same issue.

Black Clover Chapter 327 release date and speculations

Instead of the usual Sunday release, Viz and Manga Plus have notified their readers that Black Clover Chapter 327 will be officially released on Friday, March 18. It will be available at the following international times:

Pacific Time: 7 AM

Central Time: 9 AM

Eastern Time: 10 AM

British Time: 3 PM

Central European Time: 4 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM, March 19

Australian Central Time: 12:30 AM, March 19

Black Clover Chapter 327 can be read for free on Manga Plus and Viz, as well as on the official Shounen Jump App.

Recap of Chapter 326

Nacht and Yami use Doppelganger (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover Chapter 326 is titled “Brothers.”

In this episode, Yuno fell and transported Yami and Nacht to either side of Lucifero, where they used "Combination Magic: Doppelganger." However, the attack was pointless as Lucifero pierced through both Magic Knights with his hands and tossed them aside before advancing towards Asta.

In his inner domain, Asta became privy to Liebe’s memories of Licita. After understanding Liebe’s grief and guilt, he reassured the devil that he was lucky to meet another magicless person. After affirming their bond, the brothers returned to the outer world.

Asta stopped Lucifero’s blow as he emerged in a new Devil Union form. His headband fell off to reveal a fifth horn. His irises also appeared black with red slits as pupils, instead of the regular red with black stars as pupils.

Asta then warned Lucifero that he could not forgive him for killing his “partner’s mother.”

What to expect from Chapter 327

Lucifero injures Nacht and Yami (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover Chapter 327 is expected to focus on another one-on-one fight between Lucifero and Asta.

With his new form, Asta should be able to hold Lucifero off for some time. There is very little chance of any sort of backup arriving. Unless someone as powerful as Julius Novachrono intervenes (after returning to his original form, that is), Asta will have to pick up the slack.

While it seems unlikely that Tabata will kill off any of the other three Magic Knights, fans have been worried about Yuno’s fate over the last five chapters. With Mimosa down for the count and Gray likely having exhausted her Fortification magic, it will be interesting to see how they are healed.

Many have theorized that Asta might not be in control of the new Devil Union form due to the irises being black instead of red. Others believe that with their new understanding of each other, Asta and Liebe might share a consciousness.

It is also possible that this is not Devil Union at all, and Asta may have just stumbled upon a new sort of magic. This should be clarified in Black Clover Chapter 327, but Asta will have to wait a while to learn about his relationship with Licita.

