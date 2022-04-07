Black Clover Chapter 329 raw scans: Asta finally defeats Lucifero with help from Yuno and others

Whether or not Lucifero was truly defeated was the clarification fans wanted from Black Clover Chapter 329. According to the spoilers, while Tabata does give the readers an answer, it is debatable whether it is a satisfactory one.

Very few chapters have divided the fandom to this extent, as Chapter 329 spoilers seem to have done. While many fans have liked the course of events in this chapter, others are severely criticizing the developments, especially how Tabata treats Lucifero.

[This article contains spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 329]

Lucifero makes a last-ditch attempt in Black Clover Chapter 329, Asta receives help

Previously, Liebe’s flashback revealed that Licita told him about her son, whom she was forced to send away in order to save the child’s life. However, Licita never stopped loving her son despite never having met him.

At present, Asta uses the remaining seconds of Devil Union to cut off Lucifero’s limbs and finally slice through him, leaving him defeated and seemingly dead on the ground. He and Liebe separate from Devil Union and declare their intention to live happily.

Black Clover Chapter 329 raw scans

According to the raw scans, Black Clover Chapter 329 reveals that Lucifero is not completely defeated. However, he is sliced in half, and only his upper body seems to be still functional. He uses his Gravity Magic to bring Liebe and Asta to their knees.

However, Yami and Nacht appear next to Asta, shielding him with a combination of Shadow Magic and “Dark Magic: Black Moon.” Although both of them are still impaled, they support Asta as the boy draws his Demon Slayer Sword.

🅱️akasta @animetrapgod Asta acting wayyyy different man The look Asta giving LuciferoAsta acting wayyyy different man #bcspoilers The look Asta giving Lucifero 😳 Asta acting wayyyy different man #bcspoilers https://t.co/14I5rj7hFj

The King of Devils is clearly frightened and tries to run away. He threatens to defeat the humans next time as he flies away. However, Yuno uses Conjunction and teleports Lucifero to Asta, where Asta hits him with the sword.

Black Clover Chapter 329 shows the shocked faces of Patry, Vanessa, and Gray. Adrammelech claps his hands and tells the humans that they have won. The end-note states that the Magic Knights have achieved complete victory.

Speculations

Lucifero has been built up as the final enemy of this arc, yet many readers have found the battle against him to be one of the most underwhelming ones in the series. Such a high-stakes situation getting resolved without any considerable casualty has enraged fans a little.

seph @sephu__ #BCSpoilers This makes me think there's more going on in the Underworld than we might know atm, since Adramelech seems to be happy Lucifero's done #BCSpoilers This makes me think there's more going on in the Underworld than we might know atm, since Adramelech seems to be happy Lucifero's done https://t.co/UCjDXWyImg

On the other hand, Adrammelech’s motives remain unknown. So far, we have no concrete information about the devil other than what Nacht said. He seems to be genuinely amused at Lucifero’s defeat, which is concerning for our heroes. Currently, none of them are in any fighting shape, Asta least of all.

If a new enemy were to appear, it is likely that the Magic Knights won’t stand a chance. This might be where Noel and Leopold reappear and assist their comrades. Asta, as powerful as he currently is, has no energy left to fight after this.

Jc @Jc26002452 #BCSpoilers

yuno actually teleports luci here to asta -conjunction broken bruh he can just tp enemies so they can’t hit him and fck up their sense of direction - wonder if he could tp magic attacks too?🤔 yuno actually teleports luci here to asta -conjunction broken bruh he can just tp enemies so they can’t hit him and fck up their sense of direction - wonder if he could tp magic attacks too?🤔 #BCSpoilers yuno actually teleports luci here to asta -conjunction broken bruh he can just tp enemies so they can’t hit him and fck up their sense of direction - wonder if he could tp magic attacks too?🤔 https://t.co/KNbip0KdN9

Yuno being able to transport the King of Devils has raised the question of which things could be affected by Conjunction, with many theorizing that Yuno should be able to bend attacks by transporting them. Hopefully, more will be revealed when Black Clover Chapter 329 is officially released this Sunday.

