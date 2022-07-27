Black Clover chapter 332 spoilers create a frenzy over Timeskip Asta in the final arc

Black Clover is a shonen manga and anime series that has garnered a dedicated fanbase across the world. After the last chapter in April this year, the manga has been on a hiatus and fans have been eagerly waiting for its return.

Finally, after a wait of three months, the latest chapter's spoilers are out and fans have gone berserk over the leaked images on numerous social media platforms like Twitter. The fanbase is also engaging in a ton of discussions and debates with respect to the plot, and the future of some of the characters in the Clover Kingdom.

Let’s take a look at some of the spoilers and see how the fanbase has been reacting to it on Twitter.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming chapter of Black Clover. All external media belongs to their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Black Clover chapter 332: Fans are hyped to see the manga return and prepare for the concluding arc of the series

The first thing most fans were happy about was the fact that the manga series was finally returning. It has been months since the last Black Clover manga chapter was released. One particular fan also noted that Asta seems to be getting the recognition he deserves. When we take a look at where he came from, Asta has had an impressive journey so far, and the fans seem to acknowledge his efforts as well.

Fans seem to be quite hyped since the manga seems to have entered its final story arc. So far, the Clover Kingdom mages have had some of the toughest opponents to fight against, but they persevered. Fans are placing their trust in Tabata sensei hoping that Black Clover would have an epic conclusion to this wonderful story.

Isaac @Isaac07720740



And hoping that the final arc will be epic



In tabata we trust @jandchan Damn I'm really glad asta is back And hoping that the final arc will be epic In tabata we trust🙏🐐🍀

A Twitter user named @shonenleaks seems to have given some important information with regards to chapter 332. The source mentioned that both Yuno and Asta will be renewing their dreams. What seems to have shocked the fanbase is that the Wizard King might be the enemy that will stand in the way.

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks



An anamoly that blames Julius...



The mysterious demon Adrammelech creeps in again!!



The final enemy that stands in the way is Wizard King!?



Final Saga/Arc: ULTIMATE WIZARD KING begins from next week, WSJ#35 #BCSpoilers Asta and Yuno renew their commitment to their dreams... An anamoly that blames Julius... The mysterious demon Adrammelech creeps in again!! The final enemy that stands in the way is Wizard King!? Final Saga/Arc: ULTIMATE WIZARD KING begins from next week, WSJ#35 #BCSpoilers

Another part of this spoiler that seems to have intrigued the Black Clover fans is the presence of an anomaly that will supposedly blame Julius. This sense of mystery has had the fans' attention and they cannot wait for the chapter to be released, which will in turn either confirm or disprove these claims.

Art @ArtTheGaleWind



@shonenleaks "an anamoly that blame Julius" god this just keeps adding to the mystery

Asta's appearance post time skip has got his fans talking and it has certainly impressed the fanbase. One fan mentioned that his design looked like a mix of pre-time skip and Spade Kingdom arc. Asta's glove was also a hit among the fans. There is no doubt that Tabata's design for him is outstanding, and the fanbase seems to approve of this as well.

Pikku @PikkuProgram @oblivibum bro the devil arm bracelet looks so fire

ɴɪxᴋ @requiemnixk This feels like a mix of pre pre timeskip Asta's design and the last Spade Asta's design mixed and it's perfect man #BCSpoilers

Fans took a great deal of pride in the fact that Black Clover was trending on Twitter. This didn't come as a surprise to most people since fans have been anxiously waiting for months to read another chapter.

It will be interesting to see how the plot progresses from here on. There is a lot left in store for the entire fanbase and Tabata is fully capable of delivering the perfect ending for the series. Stay tuned for more manga and anime updates as 2022 progresses.

