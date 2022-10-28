Black Clover chapter 342: How Ichika's armor is linked to Captain Yami's magic, explained

Black Clover chapter 342 spoilers were released on Wednesday, October 26, bringing with them the exciting and highly-anticipated continuation of Yami Ichika’s accusations. Unfortunately for many fans, thanks to a very telling panel in the issue, these alleged spoilers appear to confirm that Captain Yami did indeed massacre the rest of his clan as a child.

Nevertheless, there was plenty to talk about besides this major reveal within the Black Clover chapter 342 spoilers. One such highlight comes in the form of Yami Ichika’s latest spell, which sees her don an armor made of Dark Magic. This appears to be a similar type of spell to Noelle Silva’s Valkyrie Armor, which is instead made of her Water Magic.

However, with this recent reveal of the specific spell and her Dark Magic attribute, fans are wondering how, if at all, Yami Ichika's latest spell relates to Captain Yami's powers. Follow along as this article briefly recaps the Black Clover chapter 342 spoilers, as well as fully addresses how Ichika’s armor is linked to Captain Yami’s magic.

Black Clover chapter 342 spoilers provide intriguing link between Yami Ichika and Captain Yami

they don't like people who r weak so i think yami clan tried to gain more power and inexchange sacrifice ichika (she got sick & weakened) & sukehiro was part of it till he realized what they were doing and killed them

#BCSpoilers after the 1st part of this backstory ...they don't like people who r weak so i think yami clan tried to gain more power and inexchange sacrifice ichika (she got sick & weakened) & sukehiro was part of it till he realized what they were doing and killed them after the 1st part of this backstory ...they don't like people who r weak so i think yami clan tried to gain more power and inexchange sacrifice ichika (she got sick & weakened) & sukehiro was part of it till he realized what they were doing and killed them #BCSpoilers https://t.co/h6rj4lhu34

Black Clover chapter 342 spoilers begin with a description of Yami Ichika and Captain Yami's childhood, which seems to have been filled with abuse from an alcoholic father. The two appeared to have found solace in spending time with Ryudo Ryuya, the same Ryuya that Asta encounters in the present-day Hino Country.

Fans also learn about the Yami clan’s origins, with the group apparently descended from assassins known as "kijin" who distinguished themselves on the battlefield. A tale of the death of a 5-headed dragon’s magical power turning the sea black also sheds light on where the clan’s Dark Magic powers come from. This is further supported by Yami Ichika and Captain Yami both possessing Dark Magic.

Eventually, Ichika reveals that Yami did indeed kill everyone in his clan (or at least appeared to), showing the young 13-year-old boy wielding a bloodied katana and surrounded by corpses. Asta continues to reject this truth, prompting Ichika to start an unscheduled training session in which she dons Dark Magic armor and declares that she doesn't care if Asta dies as a result of this.

Ichika’s dark samurai armor looks like something right out of Yu Gi Oh and I love it Ichika’s dark samurai armor looks like something right out of Yu Gi Oh and I love it #BCSpoilers Ichika’s dark samurai armor looks like something right out of Yu Gi Oh and I love it😭😭 https://t.co/wlpoGaDtt8

Her armor spell is called "Dark Yojutsu: Dark Cloaked Black Warrior," and, based on alleged Black Clover chapter 342 raw scans, has the image of a samurai warrior’s armor. The use of "Dark Yojutsu" in the incantation confirms that Ichika is using Dark Magic here, which is the same Magic Attribute Captain Yami has used throughout the entire series.

While some fans seem confused about why content creators and theorycrafters are likening Ichika and Captain Yami after seeing this spell, there are actually a few very good reasons. The most significant of which, however, is that if Yami Ichika is able to do it using nothing but Dark Magic and Ki, then Captain Yami should be able to do the same too.

This small, implicit detail in Black Clover chapter 342 may actually provide Captain Yami with an opportunity to fight Lucius Zogratis and contribute meaningfully. While the exact power of the armor has yet to be seen, it would most likely only increase Captain Yami’s strength, agility, and power rather than lessen or have no effect on these abilities.

However, fans will need to wait well beyond the official release of Black Clover chapter 342 for any official confirmation of this. If this ends up being the case, however, then the Hino Country subarc may prove to be one of the most important segments of the entire story.

Be sure to keep up with all Black Clover manga and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

