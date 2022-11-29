Black Clover chapter 345: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Black Clover chapter 345 is set to release on Monday, December 5 at 12 AM JST. With five members of the Ryuzen Seven seemingly set to take on the five-headed dragon and Sister Lily’s group, fans can’t wait to see how this clash of the titans pans out.

However, Black Clover chapter 345 will likely have something else in store for its readers, especially with chapter 344 ending on Asta’s training with other members of the Ryuzen Seven. Fans may even see Asta’s Perfect Zetten introduced here prior to its use in legitimate combat, potentially even getting him the go-ahead to engage Sister Lily’s group in combat.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Black Clover chapter 345, as well as speculates on what to expect in the issue and more.

Black Clover chapter 345 likely to reintroduce Heath, Revchi as Lucius’ newest Paladins

Release date and time, where to read

Black Clover chapter 345’s Japanese release date and time is Monday, December 5 at 12 AM JST. This means a daytime release on Sunday, December 4 for most international fans. Select international readers will instead see the issue released in the extremely early morning hours of Monday, December 5, as will the Japanese audiences.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The first two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The latter is a paid, subscription-based service that gives readers access to an entire series.

The chapter is scheduled to be released at the following local times in the following time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 AM, Sunday, December 4

Eastern Standard Time: 10 AM, Sunday, December 4

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 PM, Sunday, December 4

Central European Time: 4 PM, Sunday, December 4

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, Sunday, December 4

Philippine Standard Time: 11 PM, Sunday, December 4

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM, Monday, December 5

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 PM, Monday, December 5

What to expect?

As briefly mentioned above, Black Clover chapter 345 will most likely continue its focus on Asta’s training session. The end of chapter 344 saw the perspective shift to Asta, as well as the introduction of the strongest member of the Ryuzen Seven, potentially the last member of the Ryuzen Seven. As such, Yuki Tabata will likely spend the next issue at least introducing these characters.

Depending on the pacing of the issue, fans may also see Asta use his Perfect Zetten at its end during his training fights. If that were to happen, Asta might join the other Ryuzen Seven in their fight against Sister Lily's group and the five-headed dragon sooner rather than later.

However, readers shouldn't expect to see this in the Black Clover chapter 345 issue. Tabata could have included Asta in the conflict with Sister Lily right from the start if he had wanted to in chapter 344. As a result, the five-headed dragon and Sister Lily's group are likely to play Asta as a trump card, delaying Asta's entry into the fray on at least a few issues.

