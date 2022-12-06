Black Clover chapter 346: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Black Clover chapter 346 is set to be released on Monday, December 1, 2022, at 12:00 am JST. Following last week’s issue, fans are clamoring for any and all information they can get on the upcoming chapter.

No verifiable spoiler information about Black Clover chapter 346 is available as of this article’s writing. However, fans do have officially confirmed release information for the highly anticipated installment.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Black Clover chapter 346 while speculating on what to expect.

Black Clover chapter 346 likely to focus on Ryuzen Seven vs. Sister Lily’s group, will possibly see Asta join the fray at issue’s end

Release date and time, where to read

As mentioned earlier, Black Clover chapter 346’s will be released on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 12:00 am JST. This means most international fans will see a daytime release on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Select international readers will also see the issue released in the early morning hours of Monday, December 12, 2022.

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to read the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

The chapter is set to be released at the following local times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Sunday, December 11

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 am, Sunday, December 11

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 pm, Sunday, December 11

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Sunday, December 11

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, December 11

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Sunday, December 11

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Monday, December 12

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Monday, December 12

What to expect (speculative)

Black Clover chapter 346 will most likely focus on the battle between the Ryuzen Seven and Sister Lily’s group, with a particular spotlight on Ginnojomorifuyu Kezokaku versus Lily herself.

Kezokaku is seemingly characterized as a sleeping-berserker-type fighter. This means her battle with Sister Lily will likely be on a large scale and full of powerful moves.

The rest of the Ryuzen Seven are expected to engage the other Paladins present with Sister Lily. Even if the matchups between the other Paladins end up being one-on-one with Ryuzen Seven members, it seems unlikely that the two remaining characters could defeat the Five-Headed Dragon. As a result, the issue will likely see the remaining Ryuzen Seven members blitz down the Paladins before moving on to the dragon.

Similarly, Black Clover chapter 346 may answer this personnel problem for the Ryuzen Seven by having Asta, Fujio Tenmanyashiki, and Yosuga Mushogatake join the battle. The previous issue implied that Asta had found a new resolve and fire within him. This may impress Yosuga enough to declare Asta’s training done and join the fight.

