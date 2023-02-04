Black Clover chapter 350 hints at Sister Lily helping Asta

Black Clover chapter 350 spoilers and raw scans were released earlier in the week, taking fans on an unexpected rollercoaster ride. Apart from the series announcing the ultimate battle will take place in three days’ time within the series’ world, fans saw the effect that Asta’s Anti-Magic Perfect Zetten had on Sister Lily.

While Black Clover chapter 350 shows that she’ll be unconscious until Asta defeats Lucius, many readers doubt it. This is because Asta needs to return to the Clover Kingdom in three days, and Sister Lily is the only Spatial Magic user currently known in Hino Country.

While many are confident that she will wake up based on this need, there is yet another Spatial Magic user who fans are familiar with. Moreover, they may be on their way to Hino Country now.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Black Clover chapter 350.

Black Clover chapter 350 sets up a Spatial Magic user to come in clutch for Asta’s journey back to the Clover Kingdom

Joy 🦀 @JOYmasan

#bcspoilers judgement day will take place in clover kingdom but where is his base is it in clover kingdom ... judgement day will take place in clover kingdom but where is his base is it in clover kingdom ...#bcspoilers https://t.co/UEmoV1vA9z

As revealed in Black Clover chapter 350, Lucius is planning to begin the final battle against the Clover Kingdom’s forces in three days' time. This news comes alongside the unfortunate development that Sister Lily will be unconscious until Lucius is defeated.

However, these two pieces of information contradict to create a major issue. If Asta only has three days to return to the Clover Kingdom, and the only known Spatial Magic user in Hino Country is currently unconscious, how can he possibly return home in time? The answer may be as simple as Sister Lily herself helping him out.

While Black Clover chapter 350 tells fans that Sister Lily will remain unconscious until Lucius is defeated, mangaka Yuki Tabata could be intentionally misleading fans. This is supported by the fact that Ryudo Ryuya has Tenmanyashiki Fujio heal Sister Lily “just in case” towards the end of the issue.

Hikari Suzuki♣️♦️♥️♠️🍀 @HikariSuzuki14 Astaroth had a dragon in the legend it will be an epic moment to witness it's a 1% chance tho #BCSpoilers I really wish the 5 headed dragon will side with Asta after he defeats him that's if he satys alive, I want Asta to flew to Clover kingdom on that dragonAstaroth had a dragon in the legend it will be an epic moment to witnessit's a 1% chance tho #BCSpoilers I really wish the 5 headed dragon will side with Asta after he defeats him that's if he satys alive, I want Asta to flew to Clover kingdom on that dragon 😍 Astaroth had a dragon in the legend it will be an epic moment to witness🔥 it's a 1% chance tho https://t.co/p3Z0x2vzJz

It’s possible that Fujio, whose healing skills have been praised and renowned in previous issues, may be able to revive Sister Lily come chapter 351 or beyond. This would then allow her to send Asta back to the Clover Kingdom, allowing him to return home in time while also showing that she is back to her old self.

However, if Black Clover chapter 350 is telling the truth about Sister Lily’s current state, this leaves Asta stranded with no other options. Thankfully, another Spatial Magic user is currently looking for the series' protagonist and will likely arrive in Hino Country soon. This is none other than Finral and the rest of the Black Bulls, who have been searching for Asta since setting out from their hideout in chapter 337.

Considering the current situation, it does seem that Finral and the Black Bulls will end up appearing in Hino Country if Sister Lily’s state proves to be real. In either case, Asta will likely be sent back home either by Sister Lily's or Finral’s Spatial Magic sometime soon.

Be sure to keep up with all Black Clover manga and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

What will One Piece Chapter 1074 feature? Read here.

Poll : 0 votes