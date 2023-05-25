Black Clover chapter 360 reveals Asta is the reason behind Yuno's strength

Black Clover chapter 360’s alleged spoilers and raw scans were released on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, bringing with them a truly revelatory narrative. Fans saw a seemingly nervous Lucius analyzing the current situation of the Judgment Day battle, questioning why the current situation is so diametrically opposed to his predictions.

The issue demonstrates why Lucius is worried by establishing that Mereoleona Vermillion, her brother Fuegoleon, Noelle Silva, and even Yuno Grinberryall are stronger than expected. Black Clover chapter 360 even goes as far as to have Lucius explain that this change in expectations is due to the influence of none other than Asta.

However, some are confused by this message as communicated in Black Clover chapter 360, more specifically questioning why Asta’s presence allowed Yuno and others to become stronger. Looking back on the series as a whole, it's apparent what Lucius (and author and illustrator Yuki Tabata) intended about the significance of Asta’s presence.

Black Clover chapter 360 establishes Asta as a universe-altering influence on those around him

Black Clover chapter 360 begins with a focus on Noelle Silva and her mother Acier, who start their fight. The issue then shifts perspectives to Yuno Grinberryall versus Lucius Zogratis. Lucius notices Yuno used the mobility of his combined Star and Wing Magic to catch up to Lucius’ speed. He warns Yuno that his next attack will end this but the latter casts a shield spell called Wind Spirit Creation Magic: Spirit of Notus.

Lucius is shocked, prompting Yuno to speed up even more and say he’ll end this fight shortly. The former questions how Yuno who grew up in the Clover Kingdom has this much power. He explains that in his visions, the world in which Yuno is at his most powerful is the one in which he grew up in the Spade Kingdom. However, even this Yuno needed several years to master Star Magic. But, this version mastered it in a year and is more powerful than the other version.

Lucius then realizes that Noelle, Mereoleona Vermillion, and her brother Fuegoleon are all much more powerful than they should be. He even goes as far as to say that the Magic Knights should’ve all been wiped out by this point in the battle. As Lucius questions why the world is so different than he predicted, he realizes it’s due to Asta’s influence, as Yuno’s attack hits him and Black Clover chapter 360 ends.

Asta’s influence, explained

As is spelled out by Lucius Zogratis in the latest alleged spoilers and raw scans, the world in which Lucius’ forces are struggling to win against the Clover Kingdom is created by Asta. More specifically, it is his effect on everyone around him, all of whom have been impressed and motivated by him, that is causing Lucius' visions and predictions to prove false.

While Black Clover chapter 360 doesn’t necessarily spell this out, it’s clearly implied that the inspiration Asta gave to the people Lucius mentions is what’s changing the world so greatly. Noelle, Mereoleona, and Fuegoleon have all either been inspired by, motivated by, or pushed to be better by Asta at some point in the series.

What makes this interpretation truly inarguable is that Lucius puts Yuno into this same category of people as Asta. While unsurprising since Asta and Yuno are rivals who constantly push one another to become better, the linking of the aforementioned trio to Yuno in the context of Asta’s influence solidifies the meaning of Lucius’ (and Tabata’s) words.

Likewise, there are several others that Lucius left out of his monologue in Black Clover chapter 360 that could also be put into this category. Essentially all of the Black Bulls, Yami Ichika of Hino Country, Mimosa Vermillion of the Golden Dawn, and even Julius Novachrono himself have all been similarly affected by Asta’s influence.

While official translations will hopefully make the meaning of Lucius’ words clearer, it’s already apparent what he means by Asta’s influence and effect on the series’ world. This only serves to further prove how greatly Lucius underestimated who he once deemed a failure and an anomaly, as well as cementing the series’ protagonist as true Wizard King material.

