Black Clover chapter 364: Secre's actions at the end of the chapter, explored

With the release of the alleged Black Clover chapter 364 spoilers and raw scans earlier this week, fans got an exciting sneak peek at what’s coming next in the series’ original manga. It is advisable for fans to consider these events as hypothetical until the official release is made. However, it is worth noting that spoilers for Yuki Tabata's manga series have been consistently accurate in the past.

Likewise, fans are taking the opportunity to discuss Black Clover chapter 364’s events and theorize on what could be next for the Black Bulls versus Damnatio Kira. The recently claimed disclosures, in which the Black Bulls allegedly suffered a devastating defeat that included the death of healer Grey, make this development all the more intriguing.

The final panels of Black Clover chapter 364 see the Black Bulls rise to their feet once more, clearly inspired by Asta as they mutter the words “not yet” while doing so. However, fans are more concerned with Secre Swallowtail’s apparent activation of her Sealing Magic at the issue’s end, with no clearly discernible reason as to why she would use it.

Black Clover chapter 364 could be setting Secre up to trap Damnatio or rescue Grey

Brief spoiler recap

Black Clover chapter 364 allegedly begins with a flashback to just before the Black Bulls’ appearance to fight Damnatio. Nacht hypothesizes that Asta is a contrast to Lucius given how aggressively he is been targeted, meaning Asta must retaliate in any way possible. Damnatio draws his sword as the Black Bulls declare they will defend the Door of Destiny incantation to the death.

The Black Bulls begin the fight, assaulting Damnatio as he lectures about how a scale and a sword bring order only when together. Damnatio then realizes that Grey’s magic is keeping his enemies in fighting condition, as is Gauche’s magic by multiplying Grey. He lunges towards the two of them, saying they’re the backbone of the Black Bulls’ assault while slicing them both.

Black Clover chapter 364 sees Magna call out to Grey as Vanessa watches in horror. Unfortunately, she can’t help with her Red Thread of Fate since she’s busy with the Door of Destiny spell. Damnatio tells them it's’ over as Asta begs Ryudo Ryuya to give him an update.

Thankfully, the Black Bulls rise to their feet while muttering “not yet,” with the issue ending on Secre Swallowtail activating her Sealing Magic.

Why Secre is activating her Sealing Magic, explored

While there’s truly a myriad of reasons as to why Secre may have activated her Sealing Magic at chapter 364’s end, there are two reasons in particular that stand out as most likely:

The first is that she’s trying to seal Grey and Gauche within something to give them time to heal.

The second is that she’s trying to create a sneak attack opportunity to use her magic on Damnatio.

As seen prior to Black Clover chapter 364, Secre is more than capable of sealing people within objects, including herself into the form of an anti-bird. Likewise, it’s a safe assumption that she can also seal herself within an object if she’s able to seal herself into the form of an anti-bird.

Combined with the fact that she can also use Healing Magic, it seems almost certain that her goal is to heal Grey and Gauche safely.

This is further supported by the fact that Damnatio calls Gauche and Grey the backbone of the Black Bulls’ defense against him. Without Gauche and Grey’s magic combining to allow the entire squad to be consistently healed, they’ll become overwhelmed by Damnatio, as seen in Black Clover chapter 364’s final pages.

Thus, it’s most likely that her goal is to heal Grey and Gauche in a sealed, safe area.

The most likely alternative to this prime suspect of a plan is that Secre is trying to seal Damnatio away in order to secure as long of a “victory” as the group needs. In other words, rather than beat Damnatio, Secre’s plan may be to detain Damnatio until Asta has returned. At that point, Asta can likely deal with Damnatio himself, and the Black Bulls’ main goal will have been accomplished.

Even if this is her true plan, however, it’s unlikely to be successful overall even if the execution is flawless.

To have Damnatio dealt with so easily would undermine both his status as a fighter and Paladin, as well as the status of the Paladins as a whole. Even if he is temporarily sealed, fans should expect him to break free with little to no issue shortly thereafter.

Be sure to keep up with all Black Clover manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

