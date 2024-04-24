Black Clover chapter 370: Major spoilers to expect

With Black Clover chapter 370’s release period finally at hand after a long four-month wait, fans are excited about the upcoming Jump Giga issue that will continue the series' overall conclusion. While this isn’t how fans of author and illustrator Yuki Tabata’s original manga series wanted to go about its ending, readers are nevertheless happy to experience it.

Unfortunately, it’s unclear as of the time of this article’s writing exactly when spoilers for Black Clover chapter 370 will be made available, if at all.

While the last Jump Giga issue did see spoilers for the chapter leak, recent anti-manga piracy efforts in Japan may have an impact on chapter 370’s potential spoiler process. As a result, fans are best left assuming that there will be no spoilers for the upcoming installment.

However, there are some aspects of and events within Black Clover chapter 370 that fans can count on being present, even without the help of spoilers and leaks. While there are many options for the upcoming issue’s focus, there is one ongoing battle that seems particularly likely considering the pacing Tabata has established thus far.

Black Clover chapter 370 likely to get Yami vs. Morgen out of the way while ensuring it gets the time it deserves

Expand Tweet

Assuming Tabata’s series will end its run in Jump Giga sometime in the magazine’s next 2-3 issues, Black Clover chapter 370 will likely prioritize the fight of Yami Sukehiro, Yami Ichika, and Nacht Faust versus Morgen Faust. It makes sense because it's one of the most highly anticipated fights in the final arc and requires as much time as possible.

Before that, however, a brief focus should be given to Asta and Yuno as they converse with the Lucius Zogratis clones standing before them. It seems likely since it’s how chapter 369 ended, with Lucius having yet to comment on the unexpected development of Asta sharing his anti-magic with others. He’ll likely remain confident but show subtle signs of doubt despite his words.

Black Clover chapter 370 should then dive into the aforementioned battle, with Yami Sukehiro likely to take a step back following the massive attack Morgen landed on him in chapter 369. Although he’s unlikely to be out of the fight permanently, he should at least need the majority of the issue to recover before returning to the fight.

Expand Tweet

This sets up Nacht and Ichika for a very emotional battle, with the former looking to lay his twin brother to rest while the latter aims to protect the life of the brother she’ll imminently and formally reunite with after the war. Morgen will likely comment on this significance to get a rise out of the pair, which should prove successful for at least Ichika, considering her personality.

However, Black Clover chapter 370 should see Morgen shocked at how powerful Ichika is, while Nacht also heads in to assist. This should start several pages of relatively silent combat between them, with any dialogue likely to be one side teasing the other. Shots of Yami in awe of Nacht and Ichika should also intersperse this, setting up his return to land a big hit.

Likewise, Morgen should begin regaining the advantage over the pair as the issue approaches its end, even setting up for a finishing blow. However, at this moment, Yami is likely to return to the battlefield and use one of his devastating attacks to end Morgen.

The issue should then conclude with a brief dialogue between Morgen, Nacht, and Yami before cutting to the real Lucius and showing him truly beginning to panic.

Related links

Black Clover chapter 370 release date

Black clover chapter 369 spoilers

Black Clover volume 36 announcement explains why the upcoming chapter is only 28 pages