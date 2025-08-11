Black Clover chapter 381: Yuno uses Asta's Anti-Magic as Mars and the Diamond Kingdom mages enter the battlefield

With the release of Black Clover chapter 381, the manga saw Yuno Grinberryall make use of Asta's Anti-Magic against Lucius Zogratis. Elsewhere, just as Mimosa started healing Asta, Paladin Moris attacked them. Fortunately, Mars and the Diamond Kingdom mages arrived to their rescue.

The manga's previous chapter saw Asta get knocked down by Lucius. In response, Asta transferred some Anti-Magic to his Demon-Dweller Sword and passed it onto Yuno. Soon after, Yuno teleported Asta and Leibe away from the battlefield and switched his focus to Lucius while having half his body covered by Anti-Magic.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover chapter 381: Mimosa starts healing Asta

Yuno Grinberryall as seen in Black Clover chapter 381 (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 381, titled The Ultimate Mage, opened with Finral Roulacase being surprised that Asta had given his Anti-Magic to Yuno. At the same time, Lucius was surprised by the development as he could not believe how Asta affected the battle with his half-dead body. With that, he was certain that Yuno was the most dangerous person on the battlefield.

Right after, Yuno attacked Lucius with "Black Tornado Fang." Just as Yuno used his new combination spell, he realized how heavy Asta's swords were and could not believe that Asta was swinging them around so easily. As expected, Lucius was very cautious about the Anti-Magic attacks. In response, Yuno used another new spell, "Black Crescent Moon Sickle."

Mimosa, Asta, and Liebe as seen in Black Clover chapter 381 (Image via Shueisha)

Lucius was certain Yuno would not be able to see through his Transparency Magic and decided to attack and touch Yuno with his Soul Magic on the portion that was not cloaked in Anti-Magic. However, Yuno countered the move with his Black Neverland Spell. While Lucius wished to whittle away at Yuno until he ran out of Anti-Magic, Yuno believed he would finish off the Paladin before that could happen.

Black Clover chapter 381 then switched to Noelle Silva. With Paladin Acier Silva having appeared in front of her, she knew she had to fight the creature, but did not have much magic left. Just then, Mereoleona Vermillion joined the battle, asking Noelle to go while she dealt with the creature.

Diamond Kingdom mages as seen in Black Clover chapter 381 (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 381 then switched to Mimosa Vermillion. Yuno had teleported Asta and Leibe to Mimosa. While she wished to heal them, she did not think she had enough magic left to heal other wounded people if she healed Asta and Liebe. She knew Asta wouldn't want to be the only person saved and was struggling to make a decision. Just then, the other characters asked Mimosa to focus on healing Asta, as they realized they needed his powers to save the Kingdom.

Mimosa immediately started healing Asta. Just then, Paladin Moris Libardirt appeared in front of Mimosa. He wanted to follow that vanished, unknown research subject, but for Lucius’s sake, he decided to eliminate the "flaw of the world" first. Just then, Mars and the Diamond Kingdom mages, namely Fana, Lotus, Ladros, Dominante, Mariella, and Fanzell arrived to protect Mimosa and Asta. During this, Mars corrected Moris, telling him that Asta wasn't a flaw but his friend.

