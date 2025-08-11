Black Clover chapter 382: Feremena is introduced as Millie Maxwell explains her plan to defeat Lucius's Guardian Angels

With the release of Black Clover chapter 382, the manga finally introduced fans to the Earth Spirit and its host, Feremena. This was followed up by a battle between the Diamond Kingdom mages and Paladin Moris Libardirt. Elsewhere, Millie Maxwell and the Magic Tool Research Lab members unveiled their plan to defeat Lucius' Guardian Angels.

The manga's previous chapter saw Yuno use Asta's Anti-Magic to fight Lucius Zogratis. Amidst this, just as Mimosa started healing Asta and Liebe, Paladin Moris Libardirt arrived to attack them. Just then, Mars and the Diamond Kingdom mages entered the battlefield.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover chapter 382: Patry and the elves enter the battlefield

Fana and Mars as seen in Black Clover chapter 382 (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 382, titled Former Enemies, opened with Mars expressing that he had come to Asta's aid just as he had promised before. While Mimosa was uncertain about the Diamond Kingdom mages, Fanzell Kruger assured her that they were on Clover Kingdom's side.

Amidst this, Ladros remarked he never imagined Moris, the great magical scholar who toyed with lives through human experiments, would become a monster. Even Moris was surprised to see the Diamond Kingdom mages on the battlefield. However, he believed they were embarrassing to look at and labelled them as "ghosts of the past."

Feremena as seen in Black Clover chapter 382 (Image via Shueisha)

Just then, a new Diamond Kingdom character appeared, calling Moris the "ghost of the past". She further expressed that they had grown stronger since the last time they met. Moris immediately identified the person as Feremena, one of the Eight Shining Generals and the host of the Earth Spirit. Moris also added that Feremena was his former greatest success.

Right after, the Diamond Kingdom mages started attacking Paladin Moris Libardirt. While doing so, Fanzell asked Mimosa to take care of Asta.

Elsewhere, around the same time, Yuno used another new spell, "Black Wind Blade Shower." Lucius was amused by the spell but asked Yuno what would come first: would their battle finish first, or would Yuno run out of citizens to protect? Just then, another character from the past, Neige, arrived to protect the citizens.

Millie Maxwell as seen in Black Clover chapter 382 (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 382 then saw Millie Maxwell and the members of the Magic Tool Research Lab appear on the battlefield. While Millie wanted to assist the Clover Kingdom before, she hated going in without a plan. During this, Sally expressed how she did not understand what Asta meant by working at the Magic Tool Research Lab for the sake of the kingdom and being thanked by everyone. However, she realized it now.

Right after, Sally introduced everyone to her latest invention. She had developed an ammunition by studying Asta's magicless body. The ammunition was capable of disrupting the flow of magic and causing magical failure. If someone is hit with the ammunition, they would not be able to use magic for five seconds.

Patry, Rhya, and other elves as seen in Black Clover chapter 382 (Image via Shueisha)

While five seconds seemed small, the plan was for Rades to use his Wraith Magic to rip out the souls of the Guardian Angels and finish them off.

Around the same time, Patry, Rhya, and other elves arrived in the Clover Kingdom. They entered the battle, hoping to protect humans. Seeing these developments, Mimosa praised Asta for turning former enemies into allies.

