Black Clover chapter 383: Leopold, Kirsch, and Langris protect Asta as Charmy and Finral assist Mimosa

With the release of Black Clover chapter 383, the manga saw Leopold, Kirsch, and Langris return to protect Mimosa and Asta. Around the same time, Mimosa believed she would fail to heal Asta completely. Just then, Finral and Charmy came to assist Mimosa, allowing her to send Asta back to the battle.

The manga's previous chapter saw the Diamond Kingdom mages, headed by Feremena, fight against Paladin Moris Libardirt to protect Asta. Moments later, Millie Maxwell and the Magic Tool Research Lab members arrived with a solution to defeat Lucius's Guardian Angels. Later, even the elves enter the battlefield to protect humans.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover chapter 383: Mimosa uses Ultimate Magic to heal Asta

Yuno and Lucius as seen in Black Clover chapter 383 (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 383, titled Yearning, opened with Lucius Zogratis using the 20th Wizard King Edward Avalaché's Ice Wedge Magic "World End Martyr" to fight Yuno Grinberryall. Just as Yuno used Quintile: Atrum Flagellum to destroy World End Martyr, Lucius launched a large sword made of ice towards Yuno. Yuno countered this move by taking down his Black Neverland. He then used his Quintile: Atrum Scutum to absorb the attack and launched Quintile: Atrum Hasta in response.

Seeing how Lucius was desperately chasing after him, Yuno believed that Lucius was scared of Asta. With that, he was certain that Lucius did not know that Asta's former enemies would level up and arrive to aid him. This helped Yuno conclude that Lucius's foresight really did not work on Asta. However, Lucius remained confident, stating that it was a battle of attrition and would not go on for long, similar to Yuno's borrowed Anti-Magic.

Leopold, Langris, and Kirsch as seen in Black Clover chapter 383 (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 383 then switched to Mimosa Vermillion. Just as a Guardian Angel arrived to attack her, Kirsch Vermillion and Langris Vaude arrived to protect them. Both mages were previously defeated by Asta and could not bear to see him lying around.

Right after, Leopold Vermillion joined them. He was keeping Mana Method active while cloaking himself with it from head to toe. As expected, Leopold joined Kirsch and Langris in asking Asta to get back up to fight Lucius.

Mimosa, Finral, and Charmy as seen in Black Clover chapter 383 (Image via Shueisha)

While the mages were keeping the Guardian Angels away, there was still a huge problem. Mimosa was running out of magic and was starting to lose hope in sending Asta back to the battlefield properly.

Just then, Finral Roulacase and Charmy Pappitson teleported to Mimosa's location, asking her to eat up Charmy's food.

Asta as seen in Black Clover chapter 383 (Image via Shueisha)

This move saw Mimosa replenish her magic, allowing her to activate her Ultimate Magic: Flower Princess Utopia. Mimosa used this magic to completely heal Asta.

Just as Asta recovered, he used his Demon-Slasher Katana to slice up a Guardian Angel. Right after Asta thanked Mimosa for healing him, he looked up at the sky, declaring that he was coming for Lucius.

