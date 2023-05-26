Black Clover: Every difference between the real world and Lucius’ vision

The latest unofficial release for author and illustrator Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover series came earlier this week, bringing with it an exciting look at the Judgment Day battle. Fans saw Noelle Silva’s battle with her mother, Acier, begin in earnest, as well as Yuno seemingly overwhelming Lucius Zogratis in the issue’s final pages.

While this statement may seem somewhat unbelievable, Black Clover’s latest unofficial chapter actually explains how it’s possible for Yuno to have become so powerful. Per Lucius’ words, the influence of Asta on the reality in which the series takes place has created a Judgment Day that is vastly different from the one he initially envisioned.

However, fans are somewhat confused about exactly what’s different as well as how Asta’s presence and influence changed the world in such a dramatic way. Thankfully, Lucius provides a comprehensive list of exactly what’s different in the alleged events of the series’ latest unofficial release.

Black Clover’s latest issue cements Asta as literal reality-shifting protagonist

Every difference, explained

Before diving into the exact differences laid out in Black Clover’s latest unofficial release, it’s important to address exactly why the series’ world is so different from Lucius’ visions. This is a result of none other than Asta, who has always been characterized as an anomaly or even a flaw in the series’ magical world.

While fans thought this was meant to be taken symbolically, it seems Asta is literally the flaw in the world, or at least in Lucius’ visions. Due to Asta’s influence on those around him, even rank-and-file Magic Knights, he created a reality in which everyone in the Clover Kingdom is stronger for having known and been inspired by him.

Speaking of rank-and-file Magic Knights, this is arguably the biggest impact Asta’s presence has had on the series’ world. Lucius admits in Black Clover’s latest unofficial release that even generic Magic Knights are much stronger than they should be. While Yuno’s Never-Never Land spell undoubtedly plays a major role in this, it’s still an indirect influence of Asta’s presence.

🪰Jack OATz Order of the Fly🪰 @JackOATzDaGOAT Think I’ve only talked about it in my vids but I wonder if this could lead to Julius coming out briefly to allow one of the main cast to land a decisive blow on him almost like Allen and Zenon. Julius is definitely part of the people who were influenced by Asta 🤷‍♂️ #BCSpoilers Think I’ve only talked about it in my vids but I wonder if this could lead to Julius coming out briefly to allow one of the main cast to land a decisive blow on him almost like Allen and Zenon. Julius is definitely part of the people who were influenced by Asta 🤷‍♂️ #BCSpoilers https://t.co/yDKrupSXOS

Likewise, Lucius claims that in his visions, the world in which Yuno was strongest was when he grew up in the Spade Kingdom, taking years to master Star Magic. However, in this current reality, Yuno not only mastered Star Magic sooner but with greater proficiency. This is clearly shown to be due to Asta’s influence on Yuno as his rival.

Similarly, Lucius also claims that Noelle Silva shouldn’t be as strong as she is as of the latest unofficial Black Clover issue. As shown in chapter 359, however, Noelle quite literally became this strong because of her feelings for and being inspired by Asta. While she may not be his rival, she still found inspiration in him as a comrade on a nearly equal level.

However, even those who wouldn’t deign to call Asta their rival, equal, or anything close to it have been influenced by them. Lucius even points out how Fuegoleon and Mereoleona Vermillion should both be dead by the time of his monologue. Yet again, this is thanks to Asta’s influence on the world via his actions, presence, and overall demeanor, which have inspired so many.

