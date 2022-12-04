Black Clover movie releases new promo to celebrate the anime's TV history

The staff for the upcoming Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King film released a new promotional video for the film early on Saturday, December 3. The video discusses the upcoming movie, reaffirming a March 31, 2023 release date, while also celebrating the anime’s television history.

The video is mainly composed of scenes from the original announcement trailer several weeks prior. While fans can expect a trailer for the upcoming Black Clover film featuring new material sometime soon, it would seem that this latest promo will not play that role.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King’s latest promotional video celebrates anime’s history while excitedly promoting what’s ahead

The latest, currently-unsubbed promotional video for Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King seemingly begins by recounting the series’ publication history as a manga. This then segues into the television anime’s history and accolades, as well as recapping the basic plot of the series. All the while, scenes from the television anime are seen playing.

The video then begins discussing the film, promoting Studio Pierrot as its animator while establishing antagonist Konrad as the former Wizard King. During this section of the promotional video, scenes from the upcoming film are shown, all of which seem to be from the original announcement trailer from several weeks ago.

The video then ends by reaffirming the Friday, March 31, 2023 release date for the film. The movie will be globally released on Netflix, a surprising move by the staff considering the success Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and One Piece Film: Red had this year. The video also reaffirms the promotional roadshow for the film, which is set to begin soon.

The upcoming film will focus on the return of the former Wizard King in the form of Konrad Leto, voiced by Toshihiko Seki, who is otherwise best known as the voice of Naruto’s Iruka Umino and Bleach’s Kaien Shiba. Staff and cast members from the television anime will be returning to the film, helping to capture the feel of the original TV series.

This may also be indicative of the fact that a television anime for the series will eventually be returning in some way. While a weekly production is unlikely due to issues with filler and pacing that arose from the original anime’s weekly production, a seasonal adaptation is not only possible but likely the preferred route.

