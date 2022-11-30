Black clover chapter 345 spoilers: Asta’s thoughts on Yuno, the battle between Sister Lily and Ryuzen Seven, and more

Black clover chapter 345 is primarily an action-based chapter that elaborates on Asta’s declining mental state and his ongoing struggle with Zetten. According to the spoilers leaked earlier, the chapter also contains glimpses of the remaining Ryuzen Seven showing their various strengths.

Chapter 344 showed that Lucius was currently stationary and connected to his three younger siblings. He had healed and brainwashed Morris, and ordered Lily to neutralize the threat in eth Land of the Sun. Lily arrived to find five of the Ryuzen Seven waiting for them, while the remaining two, including the self-proclaimed strongest Ryuzen, were busy training Asta.

Black clover chapter 345 spoilers show Asta’s ongoing training with the Ryuzen as the battle with the Paladins begins

Black clover chapter 345 Begins with a flashback of when Ryuya realized that the enemy had appeared in the Land of the Sun. He ordered Ichika to gather the Ryuzen while forcing Asta to stay back and complete his training with the two remaining Ryuzen. Back in the present, Asta cannot find an opening against the self-proclaimed strongest Ryuzen. The one who is playing the Biwa, a musical instrument, is healing the other one and reinforcing his strength, stating his desire to help Ryuya.

The Ryuzen who is fighting Asta states that he wants to join his comrades in defending his land, but he would carry out Ryuya’s order to train the boy first. He says that he can see why the Shogun has taken such a clear interest in the boy, but Asta’s hesitation in his movements is evidently hindering his progress with Zetten, to the point that he may never have a complete Zetten in his arsenal.

Michael Hart ♣️ @DarkFoxTeam_ I actually really like how Tabata is still handling Asta's mental state. He's still dealing with self doubt and trauma over his loss against Lucius. He's even going as far as to say that Yuno could've done a better job. This isn't the Asta we're used to at all. #BCSpoilers I actually really like how Tabata is still handling Asta's mental state. He's still dealing with self doubt and trauma over his loss against Lucius. He's even going as far as to say that Yuno could've done a better job. This isn't the Asta we're used to at all. #BCSpoilers https://t.co/HZoj4RVl9J

Asta knows why he is hesitating so much. His inability to save sister Lily and the subsequent defeat at Lucius’ hands weigh heavily on his mind. He thinks of Yuno and his accomplishments, how his friend was made a Grand Magic Knight and has always been ahead of him. Asta is sure that Yuno would have found a way to save Sister Lily.

Black clover chapter 345 cuts to the ongoing Fight against the Paladin. The hitherto unnamed Ryuzen, the one wearing a traditional kimono and hair ornaments, is called Lady Kezoukaku by Ichika. Kezoukaku seems to be a timid and anxious person, but she soon changes gears and Cuts off Lily’s horn in a swift attack. The chapter ends with Lily preparing for the battle, commenting that she is up against peasants.

Speculations

Eden  @Cursed_Helion Asta thinks yuno is ahead of him and Yuno thinks asta is ahead of him! These parallels getting too good! PEAK SHONEN RIVALRY! #BCSpoilers Asta thinks yuno is ahead of him and Yuno thinks asta is ahead of him! These parallels getting too good! PEAK SHONEN RIVALRY! #BCSpoilers https://t.co/Esd6ytWEuC

According to the spoilers, Black clover chapter 345 makes it clear that Asta is traumatized by his defeat and the loss of Lily to the point that he lacks his characteristic overconfidence. Subsequently, his faith in Yuno’s ability has taken a self-deprecating turn, which is a direct contrast to Yuno’s faith in him as seen in chapter 336.

The two Ryuzen in charge of training Asta seem to possess special powers that are different from other Ryuzen and seem to function as a team. The strongest one is yet to show his particular power, but the musician seems to possess a more combative amalgamation of Charmy and Mimosa’s magic.

Kezoukaku seems to have a contrasting personality, both timid and ruthless. While all Ryuzen are strong, the proclamation of the strongest indicates that there is a hierarchy between them. It’s unclear how they are ranked, but hopefully, mangaka Tabata will reveal more about it soon.

Sister Lily’s use of “peasant” as a derogatory term indicates that after Lucius turns a person into a Paladin, very little of their original personalities and beliefs remain. In the previous chapter, Lily was seen in her human form, presumably arriving from Hage. Many readers have since speculated how many humans have already been turned into Paladins by Lucius.

Omake

nitebaron 魔王 @nite_baron #BCSpoilers Movie original character "Millie Maxwell", a Clover Kingdom researcher who works with Sally on magical tools research. Voiced by Marie Iitoyo, who's rather new as a voice actor. #BCSpoilers Movie original character "Millie Maxwell", a Clover Kingdom researcher who works with Sally on magical tools research. Voiced by Marie Iitoyo, who's rather new as a voice actor. https://t.co/1iOkJFBcNP

The spoilers revealed that Black clover chapter 345 also contains information about an original character from the upcoming movie, and will do so again in the next issue. The original character is called Millie Maxwell, a Clover Kingdom researcher who works with Sally on magical tools research and will be voiced by Marie Iitoyo.

