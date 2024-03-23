Bleach gets kicked out of Anime big 3 yet again

Anime fans have long celebrated Bleach, Naruto, and One Piece as the Big Three of Anime for being the most popular and impactful anime series around the world. They gained a lot of fans and helped make anime a global phenomenon. For a very long time, these three anime have been major players, shaping what people think about when they talk about anime. They have set big trends and have been a huge inspiration.

However, a recent debate on X among fans has raised questions about whether Bleach should still be considered one of the Big 3. Several anime fans shared their opinion and went on to explain that the anime might not hold its spot in the Anime Big 3 anymore.

Why are Bleach fans upset over the recent anime Big 3 list discussion?

Although Bleach is famously known as a popular anime worldwide, its place in the Big 3 is now being questioned. Dragon Ball Z (DBZ), because of its long-lasting legacy and the success of Dragon Ball Super, is seemingly taking over the anime's spot in what's considered the Big 3.

Anime trends change over time, and so do the top titles. Fan discussions show that opinions on which anime should be in the Big 3 are changing. A fan weighed in on a heated online debate about the top three anime of the century, stating that Naruto, Dragon Ball, and One Piece will always hold those spots.

Naruto, Dragonball, and One Piece are franchises that have continuously launched fresh content and tempting merchandise. They have successfully won over new generations of fans, long after their initial launch.

The fan's comment sparked a big argument online among fans about which classic anime truly deserves to be in the top three. People shared different opinions, and the debate got very lively. Some agreed with the choices, while others argued that shows like Bleach should be included.

Many Bleach fans were upset that their favorite anime wasn’t included in the anime Big 3

After the tweet was posted, fans of the anime felt upset and disappointed as they believed that the series should also be included in the Big 3 anime list. One X post among the fan reactions stated:

"Especially given the inspiration Bleach gave modern Shonen."

Agreeing with this, another user said that the anime did change the new generation anime a lot more than Naruto and One Piece together. A user also said that the anime played an important role in shaping the modern anime shonen series.

"Bleach has had a bigger impact on new gen anime than Naruto and One Piece combined, lol."

Another user expressed frustration, stating that Dragon Ball Z (DBZ) didn't belong in the Big 3 and that it stands above them all like a parent. To some fans, the real Big 3 are One Piece, Bleach, and Naruto, emphasizing that the anime deserved recognition and respect in this context.

"DBZ is not part of the Big 3 it’s like a father and the 3 sons are one piece, bleach, and Naruto."

Even Gotoge, the creator of Demon Slayer, admitted in an interview that it was a major influence, especially highlighting how often Gotei 13 was discussed during meetings with their editor.

Fans of the anime are a little sad, missing the times when the adventures of Ichigo Kurosaki were a major topic among anime fans. However, other fans understand why Dragon Ball, Naruto, and One Piece are considered the top three, recognizing their widespread impact and appeal.

As new anime shows gain popularity, fans believe that it is good to appreciate the variety of stories they can enjoy. Although Anime Big 3 may not mean what it used to, it helped create a diverse anime culture that continues to expand

