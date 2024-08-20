"Bleach got crazy motion" - Kubo's fanbase celebrates a win as news of mangaka's latest Shueisha project proves series' influence

In a wave of excitement, Bleach fans are celebrating a major win as the influential series gets a spotlight in Horikoshi Kohei’s new promotional poster for Shueisha’s Jump Next Generation Battle Manga Award. Featuring Kurosaki Ichigo among the iconic protagonists from various anime series, this inclusion underscores Tite Kubo’s series' lasting impact and legacy.

The fandom is abuzz, reveling in the recognition of their beloved series and its enduring influence in the manga and anime world. This momentous development highlights the anime series’ continued relevance and the enthusiastic support of its dedicated fanbase.

Bleach's Kurosaki Ichigo is among the other protagonists in Horikoshi Kohei's promo poster

The excitement of the Bleach fans' community is derived from the announcement of a promotional poster for the new Jump Next Generation Battle Manga Award, which exemplified an amazing collaboration. The poster drawn by My Hero Academia mangaka, Horikoshi Kohei shows the main protagonists of loved series like Bleach, My Hero Academia, Black Clover, and Jujutsu Kaisen.

Kurosaki Ichigo as shown in the anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The inclusion of Kurosaki Ichigo in the promo poster is evidence of the lasting influence of the series. A part of the Big Three series together with Naruto and One Piece, Kubo's series' inclusion in the poster has outshone the other two series.

Bleach fandom erupts with celebration upon the release of the promo poster

The announcement of Ichigo's inclusion in the promo poster has sparked a wave of enthusiasm amongst the series' fandom.

"BLEACH got crazy motion", a fan said

"All this tells me is that Bleach is the winner of the original big three", another fan said

"Ichigo hanging out with his juniors is lowkey wholesome", said another fan

"Wow this dude's artistic ability has such a diverse range", a fan complimented

Fans have engaged on social media to express their glee and pride, a large number of them noting that this is the long-awaited acknowledgment of the impact of the series.

"Bleach really is the father of new gen", said a fan

"HORIKOSHI THE GOAT", said another fan

"bleach is in there cause he the dad of all these new gen shonen", a fan said

They were quick to reveal that Kubo's series is often left out compared to the biggest hits like Naruto and One Piece but it is now its time to shine as one of the most progressive manga and anime franchises. Many others reiterated the same views, celebrating the significance of anime series in getting the status that it has within the large manga and anime community.

Final thoughts

A snapshot from the anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The announcement of the promotional poster featuring Ichigo Kurosaki alongside other iconic protagonists marks a triumphant moment for the anime fanbase. The vibrant reactions across social media underscore the deep respect and pride fans hold for the series, acknowledging its pivotal role in shaping the modern shonen landscape.

Celebrated by fans as the “father of new gen” manga, the series' inclusion in this high-profile project reaffirms its enduring impact and influence within the manga and anime community. This recognition not only highlights the anime's historical significance but also revitalizes its legacy, celebrating its lasting contribution to the genre.

