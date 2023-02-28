Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Blu Ray and DVD release details

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War has concluded its first season and its next cour is about to hit screens very soon. The proud holder of the Big Three position had been on a hiatus since 2012 and has now finally returned.

Ichigo’s journey still has a long way to go before the epic finale and fans can't wait to see what the narrative has in store.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Bleach: TYBW anime/manga

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War will be released in home media very soon

The creators of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War have announced the release date of its home media, on the anime’s official Twitter Account. The first cour of the show, which consists of 13 episodes, will be released in DVD and BluRay format on April 26, 2023.

An event for its announcement will also be organized on May 7. The series is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

According to several reports, Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War will have a total of four cours but we do not know how many episodes each cour will have. The announcement event of May 7 is set to feature prominent guests like the cast members Masakazu Morita (Ichigo Kurosaki) and Noriaki Sugiyama (Uryu Ishida).

The first cour of the anime, “The Thousand-Year Blood War” ran from October 11, 2022, to December 27, 2022. The second cour named “The Separation” will begin airing from July 2023, as reported by Crunchyroll.

Tite Kubo has teased the fans about some electrifying action scenes that he is personally working on with Pierrot, which will be featured in the upcoming cours.

The series is a direct sequel of the Big Three member and chronicles the final arc of the orginal Tite Kubo classic. In the season, we finally got to see the Quincy King Yhwach in all his might, and the millennia-old conflict has reached its crescendo.

The truth about Ichigo's real identity and heritage, which is connected with the Quincy King, has also begun to come to light. The second cour is supposed to pick up from Chapter 543 of the manga.

The manga has a total of 686 chapters, which are currently collected in 74 tankobon books. This means that fans have no need to worry about the series ending too soon.

Here is how the anime Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War is described on Comic Natalie:

"Was it all just a coincidence, or was it inevitable? Ichigo Kurosaki gained the powers of a Soul Reaper through a chance encounter. As a Substitute Soul Reaper, Ichigo became caught in the turmoil of the Soul Society, a place where deceased souls gather."

It continues:

"But with help from his friends, Ichigo overcame every challenge to become even stronger… The history and truth kept hidden by the Soul Reapers for a thousand long years is finally brought to light. All things must come to an end--as Ichigo Kurosaki's final battle begins!"

