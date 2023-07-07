Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 1: Exact release time and where to watch

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 1 is set to release on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 11 pm JST. With the highly anticipated return of the beloved anime series imminent, fans can’t help but get excited at the prospect of reuniting with Ichigo Kurosaki. Likewise, anime-only fans can’t wait to see exactly how Ichigo and former friend Uryu Ishida come to be enemies.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 1 as of this article’s writing. This is to be expected, with the episode’s information in all aspects likely being kept under tight wraps so as to not spoil any events for the highly anticipated return.

Thankfully, what fans do have is officially confirmed release information for the episode, which should remain constant throughout the week. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 1.

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 1 finally arrives for most time zones on Saturday, July 8

Release date and time, where to watch

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 1 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 11 pm JST on Saturday, July 8, 2023. A majority of international regions will see the episode release sometime during the day on Saturday, July 8, 2023, instead, while a select few territories will share the Saturday, July 8 calendar premiere date. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Hulu and Disney+ once it finishes airing in Japan. The platform on which the show is available will depend on the specific location, with Hulu and Disney+ being the two most popular options for each region. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll does not have streaming rights to the highly anticipated series.

Unfortunately, both Hulu and Disney+ require paid subscriptions for access to their content in any capacity. For Hulu, ad-supported plans start at $7.99 USD/month, while an equivalent Disney+ plan can start at the same price. An ad-free Hulu experience costs $14.99 USD/month, while a Disney+ ad-free subscription is significantly cheaper at $10.99 USD/month.

Star+ is also an option for streaming in Latin America and costs $14.99 USD/month. The Ani-One service is also rumored to be streaming the series, but this is unconfirmed as of this article's writing. Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 1 is set to become available on streaming services at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:30AM, Saturday, July 8

Eastern Standard Time: 10:30AM, Saturday, July 8

British Summer Time: 3:30PM, Saturday, July 8

Central European Summer Time: 4:30PM, Saturday, July 8

United Arab Emirates (Gulf Standard Time): 6:30PM, Saturday, July 8

Pakistan Standard Time: 7:30PM, Saturday, July 8

Indian Standard Time: 8:00PM, Saturday, July 8

Bangladesh Standard Time: 8:30PM, Saturday, July 8

Philippine Standard Time: 10:30PM Saturday, July 8

China Standard Time: 8:30PM, Saturday, July 8

Japanese Standard Time: 11:30PM JST, Saturday, July 8

Australia Central Standard Time: 12AM Sunday, July 9

Follow along for more Bleach TYBW anime news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

