Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 8: Exact release time and where to watch

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 8 is set to release on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 11 PM JST. Following Kenpachi Zaraki’s impressive display of power in the previous installment, fans are incredibly excited to see what Studio Pierrot throws at them next. While many fans are looking for more fierce Zaraki action, others want to see more focus on other characters now that the new Kenpachi has had his moment in the sun.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 8 as of this article’s writing. This is to be expected, with anime series of such standing rarely seeing leaks occur. Fans can expect a lack of leaks to continue throughout this season as well.

Thankfully, what fans do have is officially confirmed release information for the episode, which should remain constant throughout the week. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 8.

Viewers can watch Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 8 on Hulu and Disney+

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 8 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 11 pm JST on Saturday, August 26, 2023. A majority of international regions will see the episode release sometime during the calendar premiere date. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Hulu and Disney+ once it finishes airing in Japan. The platform on which the show is available will depend on a specific location, with Hulu and Disney+ being the two most popular options for each region. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll does not have streaming rights to the highly anticipated series.

Both Hulu and Disney+ require paid subscriptions for access to their content in any capacity. For Hulu, ad-supported plans start at $7.99 USD per month, while an equivalent Disney+ plan can start at the same price. An ad-free Hulu experience costs $14.99 USD per month, while a Disney+ ad-free subscription is significantly cheaper at $10.99 USD per month.

Star+ is also an option for streaming in Latin America and costs $14.99 USD per month. At the time of this article’s writing, these appear to be the only international streaming options for the series. Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 8 is set to become available on streaming services at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:30 am, Saturday, August 26

Eastern Standard Time: 10:30 am, Saturday, August 26

British Summer Time: 3:30 pm, Saturday, August 26

Central European Summer Time: 4:30 pm, Saturday, August 26

United Arab Emirates (Gulf Standard Time): 6:30 pm, Saturday, August 26

Pakistan Standard Time: 7:30 pm, Saturday, August 26

Indian Standard Time: 8:00 pm, Saturday, August 26

Bangladesh Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Saturday, August 26

Philippine Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Saturday, August 26

China Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Saturday, August 26

Japanese Standard Time: 11:30 pm JST, Saturday, August 26

Australia Central Standard Time: 12 am, Sunday, August 27

