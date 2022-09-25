Bleach: TYBW's latest trailer, overall presence at Aniplex Anime Fest 2022 sparks celebration of series on Twitter

Following Bleach: TYBW’s presence at Aniplex Anime Fest 2022 this morning, fans all around the world have taken to Twitter to celebrate both the latest trailer and the franchise overall. The trailer featured at Aniplex Anime Fest 2022 was mainly a compilation of clips from other, previously released trailers.

However, the latest Bleach: TYBW trailer did seemingly show some new footage in its latter half, catching the attention of many fans in the process. From Orihime and Ichigo’s relationship to the series’ most beloved fights, fans are currently discussing the franchise in any way they can.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest discussions on author and illustrator Tite Kubo’s original franchise in the wake of the latest Bleach: TYBW news.

Bleach: TYBW’s latest trailer release has fans giddy with excitement over upcoming premiere, celebrating original series

If the fanbase of Kubo's smash-hit series can be described as anything, it's zealous, and the latest Bleach: TYBW trailer has certainly demonstrated that aspect of the fandom. Despite the preview being mostly made of clips compiled from other trailers, fans are still just as excited over the news of the upcoming series, set to adapt Kubo’s original manga.

As of the writing of this article, Ichigo Kurosaki, Orihime Inoue, and Rukia Kuchiki were the most frequently discussed characters among fans. This is somewhat unsurprising, with these three characters essentially being the original trio fans were first introduced to. Also unsurprising is that even after all these years, this original trio continues to be some of the series’ most popular fan-favorite characters.

The trailer itself is also being heavily discussed, with fans celebrating the choice for the franchise to release one trailer every Saturday up until the series premiere. The anime’s debut was also reconfirmed at Aniplex Anime Fest 2022 as being October 10 at 12 AM JST, which will be October 9 for most international audiences.

Manga readers in particular are taking to Twitter to celebrate the imminent arrival of the series’ final arc. This adaptation is one that both anime and manga fans of the original series have been looking forward to for quite some time. As a result, these manga fans are sharing artwork inspired by their thoughts and opinions on certain upcoming plot points in the Bleach: TYBW anime.

Sorasky @scottvs7exes ICHIGO AND ORIHIME!!!! AND RUKIA AND RENJI!!! VOTED BY THE AUTHOR AND REAL BLEACH FANS EVERYWHERE!!!

#BLEACH AND THE BEST SHIPS IN BLEACH AREICHIGO AND ORIHIME!!!!ANDRUKIA AND RENJI!!!VOTED BY THE AUTHOR AND REAL BLEACH FANS EVERYWHERE!!! #BLEACH _anime AND THE BEST SHIPS IN BLEACH ARE 🏆🏆 ICHIGO AND ORIHIME!!!!🏆🏆 AND 🏆🏆RUKIA AND RENJI!!!🏆🏆 VOTED BY THE AUTHOR AND REAL BLEACH FANS EVERYWHERE!!! #BLEACH #BLEACH_anime https://t.co/wxtPR2rps5

However, these are considered heavy spoiler territory for anime-only fans, meaning some caution is necessary when navigating the Bleach Twitter space. Nevertheless, the sentiment is the same for both those who have read the manga’s version of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc, and those who’ll experience it for the first time in a few weeks.

Fans are also celebrating Studio Pierrot’s apparently excellent animation for the upcoming series, based on scenes present in each of the four trailers released thus far. While fans should reserve praise until the series premieres and demonstrates a consistent level of quality, it does seem as though Pierrot has learned from their mistakes with the original adaptation.

Regardless of exactly how fans express it, it’s clear that each and every fan is excited about the upcoming Bleach: TYBW anime adaptation. Whether by celebrating their favorite ships, favorite fights, or the upcoming moments they’re most looking forward to, this passionate fanbase has once again risen to celebrate the return of their beloved series.

