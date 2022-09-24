Bleach TYBW arc reveals a new PV and announces special trailers at Aniplex Online Fest 2022

The Bleach anime is returning after ten years, adapting to the final Thousand Year Blood War arc of the manga. The series had earlier announced that the anime will begin airing in Japan on October 10, 2022 at 12 am midnight JST and will be split into four cours.

The series was scheduled to release further information at the Aniplex Online Fest 2022 on September 24, 2022, where one of three special trailers has been revealed. Two more trailers for the anime will appear in the next two weeks, on October 1 and 8, 2022.

Disclaimer: This article contains minor spoilers for the Bleach anime. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners.

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War arc counts down the return of the anime with three special trailers

Short trailer from The World of the Living

Masakazu Morita, the voice actor for protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki, attended the Aniplex Online Fest 2022 to promote the return of the Bleach TYBW anime. He revealed one of the three special trailers for the anime, focusing primarily on the World of the Living. This trailer shows the main cast of the series, namely Ichigo Kurosaki, Orihime Inoue, Uryu Ishida, and Yasutora Sado “Chad.”

The short trailer gives fans a recap of the mannerisms and dynamics between the characters, and a glimpse of how Studio Pierrot has handled the animation and music in this season, especially for fight sequences. The trailer ends with the four characters declaring the names of their trademark attacks, including Orihime’s “Shitenkosshun,” Chad’s “La Muerte,” Uryu’s Licht Regen,” and Ichigo’s “Getsuga Tensho.”

Upcoming trailers

Bleach is counting down the return of the anime with the Thousand Year Blood War arc, which focuses on the three groups consisting of humans, the Soul Reapers and the Sternritters, with humans and the Soul Reapers going up against the Sternritters under Yhwach.

Two more promotional videos are scheduled to be released in the next two weeks leading up to the anime’s premiere on October 10. The trailer for the Sternritters will be released on October 1, while the one focusing on the Thirteen Divisions Imperial Guards will air on October 8, 2022.

More tidbits revealed at the event

Upon being asked about some of his more cherished moments and cutscenes from previous seasons of the Bleach anime, Masakazu Morita admitted that one of his favorite scenes was during the Soul Society arc when Renji Abarai asked Ichigo to save Rukia, prompting him to just turn around and say yes.

Morita ended the segment by leaving a message for fans waiting eagerly for the new season of the anime, promising some fantastic animation and passionate acting in the upcoming season. He further added that the studio has put a lot of thought behind the animation and fans will quite enjoy the Bleach anime series.

