Bleach TYBW: Why Byakuya’s fate in episode 7 went unnoticed by fans

So much happened in episode 7 of the Bleach TYBW anime that Byakuya Kuchiki's tragic scene went unnoticed completely.

Byakuya has always been a popular character in the series. With his stoic demeanor and ridiculously awesome Bankai, he is not somebody to mess with in the Bleach TYBW anime.

Unfortunately, he was left in a bruised and battered mess in episode 7, titled Born in the Dark. Although his fate was left ambiguous, most fans were talking about other scenes from the episode.

Byakuya's fate was lost in the shuffle in episode 7 of the Bleach TYBW anime

What happened in Byakuya's scene from the latest episode?

Shortly before the arrival of Ichigo Kurosaki, most of the Shinigami were torn to shreds by the Sternritter. Not only did Byakuya get his Bankai stolen by Äs Nödt, he was also cut apart with Senbonzakura Kageyoshi. He was also blasted into a concrete wall and left for dead.

Ichigo did get a chance to meet up with Byakuya, who believed that he was going to die very soon. The tearful captain threw away his pride and asked Ichigo to save Soul Society. Bleach TYBW didn't make it clear if Byakuya was going to make it or not, since the scene transitioned elsewhere.

Why didn't many fans talk about Byakuya's fate?

The reality is that Byakuya was simply overshadowed by more epic scenes. While he served an important role in the seventh episode, there was too much going on elsewhere. His scene with Ichigo is certainly touching, but it's also a quiet moment with a very somber tone.

In stark contrast, Ichigo versus Yhwach was a burst of adrenaline for the Bleach TYBW anime. It is of no surprise that viewers wouldn't be able to contain their excitement. The main protagonist was given a chance to prove himself against the primary antagonist of the series.

What also didn't help Byakuya was the flashback sequence with the original Gotei 13. For several years, manga readers could only speculate on why they were considered "monsters" by Yhwach himself. A thousand years ago, they laid waste to his army, a scene that's finally shown in the anime.

While their faces have already been revealed in manga form via Weekly Shonen Jump #51, the Bleach TYBW anime gives them more exposure to a larger audience. It's almost surreal to see the original Gotei 13 in full animation.

Their presence in the anime is also a bigger deal since they got to show off their combat skills. This is something that has never happened in the manga. The Bleach TYBW anime greatly expanded their roles. A completely original scene would definitely gain traction on Twitter.

There is another factor to consider (manga spoilers)

Manga readers already know that Byakuya is not actually dead from his encounter with Äs Nödt. Despite his gruesome injuries, the Shinigami captain will make a full recovery in Bleach TYBW. It is certainly a hot topic of debate among fans, many of whom argue whether or not he should've died.

Regardless, there's a reason why Byakuya's "death" failed to gain traction on social media. Most fans already know that he is going to survive anyways. It also doesn't help that Studio Pierrot heavily censored what happened to him. The shock factor is taken away when dark shadows hide those injuries.

By comparison, Ichigo's arrival was yet another reminder of the studio's animated skills. The flashback to the original Gotei 13 was also completely original to the Bleach TYBW anime. Byakuya was always going to be overshadowed in such a powerful episode.

