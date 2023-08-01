Blue Lock chapter 227: Barou's ego hijacks Ubers as he aims to defeat Isagi

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 227, fans witnessed Shoei Barou ignoring Snuffy's orders and hijacking the entire Ubers team. With that, Barou began his new attack alongside his teammates. As revealed by him, while he did accept a partnership with Snuffy, he always intended to stop it.

The previous chapter saw Snuffy restarting Ubers' attack as he managed to steal the ball away from Bastard Munchen. Isagi immediately began tracking back for the ball as he intended to stop Barou. The moment Barou was about to shoot, Isagi tried tackling him. However, upon seeing this, Barou decided to stop his partnership with Snuffy and play the way he wanted to.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 227: Isagi refuses to be beaten by Barou

Shoei Barou as seen in the Blue Lock manga chapter 227 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 227, titled Scales to the Future, opened with a glimpse of Snuffy's past as he and his best friend Mick were seen enjoying their time. That's when Mick noted how life wasn't worth living unless they managed to become the Kings of football.

Blue Lock chapter 227 cut to the present as Shoei Barou dribbled the ball toward Bastard Munchen's goal. During this, he revealed how he always intended to break his partnership with Snuffy. After attaining Snuffy's techniques and Predator Eyes, the master striker's tactics were of no use to him. Thus, he was waiting for the right opportunity to quit.

Shoei Barou as seen in the Blue Lock manga chapter 227 (Image via Kodansha)

While the Ubers were confused about Barou's actions, upon seeing his ego, they immediately joined him. With that, Barou managed to hijack the entire Ubers team. While Noa thought that Snuffy would be disappointed, he was actually quite happy from what he had witnessed.

During this, Barou admitted to Snuffy how he thought of his team to be elite. It was the best environment for any average player. However, for a player like Barou, who wanted to become the best, the environment was quite lukewarm. Thus, Barou intended to destroy Snuffy's team so that he could defeat Yoichi Isagi.

Michael Kaiser and Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga trying to stop Barou (Image via Kodansha)

As Isagi witnessed Barou, he felt jealous of him as he himself wanted to bend everyone to how he wanted to play. Thus, he was filled with rage, wanting to stop Barou at all costs. Just when Barou managed to get past the final defender with a chop feint, Isagi and Kaiser blocked his path. Thus, Barou was matched up in a handicap against Bastard Munchen's two aces.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 227

Gagamaru Gin and Shoei Barou as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 227 saw Isagi and Kaiser trying to block Barou. Considering that Barou wants to defeat Isagi by any means, there is a good chance that he might come up with a new technique to outwit him and Kaiser.

Nevertheless, fans will have to wait until the next chapter is released to find out what happens next.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.