Blue Lock chapter 227 spoilers and raw scans: Barou's ego takes over Ubers as he launches his own attack

With the spoilers for Blue Lock chapter 227 out, fans witnessed Shoei Barou taking over Ubers as his ego managed to captivate his teammates into joining him in his original attack. While many believed that Snuffy would not like what Barou was doing, he was excited by it and supported the same.

The previous chapter saw Snuffy restarting Ubers attack after he stole the ball away from Bastard Munchen. Isagi immediately began tracking back for the ball and reached Barou's location. The moment Barou was about to shoot the ball, Isagi lunged in on him. Upon seeing this, Barou decided to stop following Snuffy's tactics, given that he was repeatedly getting stopped by Isagi.

Blue Lock chapter 227: Snuffy approves of Barou's decision

As per the spoilers for Blue Lock chapter 227, the upcoming chapter will be titled Scales to the Future. The chapter will begin with a flashback of Snuffy's past. The illustration shows him enjoying his time with his late best friend Mick. During the flashback, Mick can be seen telling Snuffy how he would rather die than not try to be the king of his team.

Blue Lock chapter 227 immediately cuts to the present as Shoei Barou carried the ball toward Bastard Munchen's goal. He revealed how from the moment he accepted the partnership with Snuffy, he intended to leave the position. Even Snuffy felt intimidated by Barou as he asked him about the intentions behind his actions.

Shoei Barou as seen in Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

Barou immediately told Snuffy how he intends to destroy Snuffy's team so that he could surpass Isagi. He then passed the ball to Oliver Aiku and began creating an attack with him and Ikki Niko. While both Aiku and Niko were doubtful about their actions, Barou's ego pulled them into his plan.

Bastard Munchen players were shocked by this new development as they had no idea of what they should expect next. Just then Noel Noa asked Marc Snuffy about what he thought about Barou's actions. However, instead of looking dejected, Snuffy looked excited as he wanted to see what Barou could do on his own.

Yoichi Isagi as seen in Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

As Snuffy encouraged Barou to try his attack, Barou praised Snuffy's work on Ubers. Barou could see how Ubers had the best environment for ordinary players. However, Barou did not consider himself to be ordinary. Following that, the ball finally came back to Barou.

He used a chop feint to get past the final defender to set himself to shoot the ball. However, unlike the entire match, Barou refused to wait for the perfect opportunity and intended to shoot the ball at that moment. Just then, Isagi and Kaiser came to block Barou's shot.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 227 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 227 spoilers saw Barou taking over the Ubers team and creating his original attack. While he was about to shoot, he was again stopped by Bastard Munchen. Given that Barou no longer wants to wait for the right moment to shoot, fans will have to wait until the next chapter is released to find out how Barou will execute his attack.

