Blue Lock chapter 239: New release date and time, where to read, and more

Blue Lock chapter 239 is set to be released on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 12 am JST. The manga chapter was previously scheduled to be dropped on November 1, however, its release date was suddenly delayed. Fans can read the manga series in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine by either purchasing a physical or digital copy.

The previous chapter saw Hiori Yo and Yoichi Isagi finally sync up to score the winning goal. However, instead of going about it in the traditional way, they managed to do so without looking at each other. Hiori reflexively crossed to Isagi, as the striker managed to reach the correct position and scored the winning goal with a direct kick.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 239 release times in all regions

Isagi and Hiori as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 239 will be titled Creation! The chapter was previously set to be released on November 1. However, it was delayed after the series manga artist Yusuke Nomura suddenly fell ill. This led to the manga chapter's release being delayed.

Now, fans can expect Blue Lock chapter 239 to be released on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, in Japan. This should make the upcoming chapter available to read in several countries on November 7.

The release times in the corresponding time zones for Blue Lock Chapter 239 are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7 am Tuesday November 7 Central Daylight Time 9 am Tuesday November 7 Eastern Daylight Time 10 am Tuesday November 7 British Summer Time 3 pm Tuesday November 7 Central European Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday November 7 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday November 7 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday November 7 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday November 8

Where to read the Blue Lock manga?

Hiori Yo as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura's Blue Lock manga is available to read in the US on Kodansha's K Manga website and app.

Unfortunately, the service hasn't yet been made available in other countries. Thus, fans may need to either buy Weekly Shōnen Magazine digitally or physically to read the manga series.

Recap of Blue Lock chapter 238

Blue Lock chapter 238, titled Dreamers, saw Hiori Yo getting past the Ubers defense, starting with Ikki Niko. Right after that, Don Lorenzo lunged in for a tackle. However, Hiori managed to feint his way out of it and was faking a shot. That's when Shoei Barou arrived to stop him, knowing that Hiori was about to pass to Isagi.

Hiori Yo as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Around the same time, Isagi was being marked by Aryu Jyubei, which is when Michael Kaiser joined the mix. He was certain that Hiori was set to pass to Isagi, hence he arrived to steal the goal.

Despite Hiori's vision being blocked by Barou, he crossed the ball toward Isagi reflexively. Around the same time, Isagi started moving without looking at the ball. This helped him reach the ball before anyone else, allowing him to score the winning goal.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 239?

Michael Kaiser as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 239, titled Creation!, will most likely see Bastard Munchen be declared the winner in their match against Ubers. Following that, Hiori Yo may finally make a conclusive decision regarding his career. While he did decide to quit playing football during the match, his decision may have changed after the goal.

Otherwise, the chapter could also focus on Michael Kaiser, who lost his challenge against Isagi. Hence, his reaction to the loss could hugely impact the upcoming chapters of the manga.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.