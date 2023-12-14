Blue Lock chapter 245: Major spoilers to expect

Fans can expect the spoilers for Blue Lock chapter 245 to be either out on Friday, December 15, or Saturday, December 16.

However, for those manga fans who can no longer wait, we have brought you a series of developments that could happen in the upcoming chapter. Given that the previous chapter ended with Isagi and Bastard Munchen learning about PXG's double standard, the next chapter's events seem unprecedented.

The previous chapter saw Isagi and the Bastard Munchen learn about Paris X Gen's playstyle. Given that they had two strikers with distinct playstyles - Rin and Ryusei, the team made use of two different game plans.

However, there was one player who played a key role in both strategies - midfielder Charles Chevalier.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 245?

Paris X Gen vs Barcha may come to an end in Blue Lock chapter 245

Rin Itoshi as seen in the Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

Paris X Gen vs Barcha's match seemed pretty much concluded with their 2-0 lead. However, fans should remember that Barcha is a good team, given that it won against Bastard Munchen.

Hence, the upcoming chapter could likely resume with the match and possibly see the Spain team push back against the France team. Such development may likely allow Meguru Bachira to shine and increase his auction value.

Nevertheless, considering that Blue Lock chapter 245 is titled Die All At Once, there's a huge chance that the upcoming chapter may see PXG get a complete dominant win against Barcha.

That may either mean that Charles Chevalier will score the team's third goal or France Master Striker Julian Loki may get subbed in and finish the job.

Bastard Munchen may prepare for Paris X Gen in Blue Lock chapter 245

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

With Isagi and Hiori having deciphered Paris X Gen's key player, the team might try and prepare for their upcoming match.

Considering that Charles Chevalier is the person responsible for orchestrating the France team, one of the Germany team players marking him seems like the go-to choice. Hence, Raichi Jingo may have another huge task on his hands.

Otherwise, Germany Master Striker Noel Noa may come up with a strategy by himself. This development may see him instruct his team on what to focus on for the next match.

Noel Noa may reveal the starting lineup for the match against PXG in Blue Lock chapter 245

Noel Noa as seen in the Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

With the match against Paris X Gen set to take place soon, Noel Noa may finally reveal the starting lineup for the next match.

If that happens, fans can expect Hiori Yo to possibly be part of the starting lineup. However, if he were to become part of the starting lineup, someone may have to get dropped. Previously, Hiori played in Kurona Ranze's position because he had got a minor injury. With Kurona back to his 100%, he may likely play himself.

Moreover, Noa had also promised Kiyora Jin that he would play him in the match against PXG. Given that he seemingly promised the opportunity to the player, he may likely stick by it and drop both Hiori and Kurona.